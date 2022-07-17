ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Little League: San Carlos 2, Encinitas 1

kusi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Carlos defeats Encinitas 2-1 in the 1st round...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

San Marcos Girls Softball 10U heads to Nationals in Salem

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Marcos 10-U Girls Softball Team are headed to Nationals in Oregon on July 31st. San Marcos Girl Softball- 10U All Star Team are headed to Nationals in Salem, Oregon on July 31st! Several fundraisers within the next week to help support families financially be able to go.
KSBW.com

Salinas High School graduate drafted by San Diego Padres

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas High School graduate Nathan Martorella was drafted into Major League Baseball on Monday. Martorella was picked in the fifth round by the San Diego Padres. Martorella played at UC Berkeley after high school where he played first base.
SALINAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Carlos, CA
City
Encinitas, CA
Encinitas, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
kusi.com

Meet the 2022 OMBAC Over-The-Line Champions – March & Ash

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2022 OMBAC Over-the-Line tournament has come to an end, and a new team has been deemed champions. Over-The-Line is a San Diego tradition, and is hosted every summer on Fiesta Island. This year, team March & Ash won the the tournament, and visited the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kalw.org

Bay Area’s minor league basketball team relocating to Nevada

The team was created in 2020 as an alternative to college basketball for top prospects coming out of high school. Among those who suited up for the Ignite are Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and other recent high draft picks over the first two seasons and played games in Las Vegas this past season, while training at the Ultimate Fieldhouse gym in Walnut Creek.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
kusi.com

Ronstadt Revival performs live on KUSI’s Patio

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ronstadt Revival joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to play live on the patio. They performed Silver Threads & Golden Needles, When Will I Be Loved, and You’re No Good. Upcoming gigs. July 21 – Leisure World Amphitheater – Seal Beach,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

KUSI to broadcast HBCU football games starting September 10

KUSI News is happy to announce that we will be airing the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) football package on KUSI beginning Saturday, September 10th. In partnership with Allen Media, KUSI will broadcast 11 weeks of live college football.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Little League#San Carlos Ll
La Jolla

Lobster West gets ready to go with summer picnic offering in La Jolla

With roots planted following the May opening of Lobster West in La Jolla, management is gearing up to launch a new picnic concept from its location at 1237 Prospect St. “Given our food is so to-go friendly, we are starting our Picnic to the Greens promotion,” said owner and President Chad Taggart. “The Greens” refers to the lawn of Scripps Park at La Jolla Cove.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
kusi.com

Bicycle Warehouse in Chula Vista donates bikes to military families

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – For three decades, Bicycle Warehouse has been helping San Diegans get involved in the sport of cycling. In celebration of their 30th anniversary, Chula Vista’s Bicycle Warehouse donated over 20 kids bikes to military families living in our area. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spoke with...
CHULA VISTA, CA
SFGate

Dear Bay Area: Please stop forgetting the North Bay exists

The headline was everywhere in the local media this past week: First Raising Cane’s opens in the Bay Area. The location in question is on Edgewater Drive in Oakland, and that’s all well and good for chicken strip enthusiasts. But it’s not the inaugural Raising Cane’s in the Bay Area. Months ago, the region’s first outpost of the Southern fast food chain opened in Vacaville.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4

Kyla Grogan to join KRON 4 as a meteorologist

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Kyla Grogan will join the KRON 4 News team as a Daytime Meteorologist, the station announced on Monday. Grogan will provide weather reports for “KRON 4 News at Noon,” “LIVE! in the Bay,” and “KRON 4 News at 3pm.” She will also provide weather coverage for KRON 4’s 24/7 streaming news app, KRON ON.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KPBS

San Diego sees first drop in home prices this year

Mortgage rates remain high but home prices in San Diego seem to be going down. KPBS reporter Tania Thorne gives us the latest on the housing market. Mortgage rates remain high but home prices in San Diego seem to be going down. New data from CoreLogic/DQNews shows the median home price in San Diego County dropped by 2.9% last month to $825,000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego hospital accused of 'patient dumping'

SAN DIEGO — For more than three years now, Amie Zamudio has driven the streets of Hillcrest at night looking for elderly people in hospital gowns. Zamudio, a homeless advocate who devotes her time to helping un-housed seniors, says she finds seniors draped in hospital gowns and still wearing hospital-issued socks far too often.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Bay Area Restaurant Ranked Among 50 Best in the World

One Bay Area restaurant cracked the latest top 50 restaurants in the world list. in Healdsburg just made the cut, coming in at No. 50 in the World's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2022. "Led by husband and wife team Kyle and Katina Connaughton – a chef and farmer respectively...
HEALDSBURG, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy