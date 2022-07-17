Little League: San Carlos 2, Encinitas 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Marcos 10-U Girls Softball Team are headed to Nationals in Oregon on July 31st. San Marcos Girl Softball- 10U All Star Team are headed to Nationals in Salem, Oregon on July 31st! Several fundraisers within the next week to help support families financially be able to go.
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas High School graduate Nathan Martorella was drafted into Major League Baseball on Monday. Martorella was picked in the fifth round by the San Diego Padres. Martorella played at UC Berkeley after high school where he played first base.
Ramona pony 13u baseball team on there way to play in the international world series in Modesto, California. The young men played lights out and will represent San Diego in one of the biggest tournaments in the country.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2022 OMBAC Over-the-Line tournament has come to an end, and a new team has been deemed champions. Over-The-Line is a San Diego tradition, and is hosted every summer on Fiesta Island. This year, team March & Ash won the the tournament, and visited the...
The team was created in 2020 as an alternative to college basketball for top prospects coming out of high school. Among those who suited up for the Ignite are Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and other recent high draft picks over the first two seasons and played games in Las Vegas this past season, while training at the Ultimate Fieldhouse gym in Walnut Creek.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ronstadt Revival joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to play live on the patio. They performed Silver Threads & Golden Needles, When Will I Be Loved, and You’re No Good. Upcoming gigs. July 21 – Leisure World Amphitheater – Seal Beach,...
KUSI News is happy to announce that we will be airing the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) football package on KUSI beginning Saturday, September 10th. In partnership with Allen Media, KUSI will broadcast 11 weeks of live college football.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Masks are now required to be worn indoors for students and staff at school in the San Diego Unified School District. Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his thoughts on the return of the mandate.
With roots planted following the May opening of Lobster West in La Jolla, management is gearing up to launch a new picnic concept from its location at 1237 Prospect St. “Given our food is so to-go friendly, we are starting our Picnic to the Greens promotion,” said owner and President Chad Taggart. “The Greens” refers to the lawn of Scripps Park at La Jolla Cove.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Back here in San Diego, the fight continues to stop sexually violent predators from being placed in two Borrego Springs neighborhoods. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was at the courthouse downtown with more updates.
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – For three decades, Bicycle Warehouse has been helping San Diegans get involved in the sport of cycling. In celebration of their 30th anniversary, Chula Vista’s Bicycle Warehouse donated over 20 kids bikes to military families living in our area. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spoke with...
The headline was everywhere in the local media this past week: First Raising Cane’s opens in the Bay Area. The location in question is on Edgewater Drive in Oakland, and that’s all well and good for chicken strip enthusiasts. But it’s not the inaugural Raising Cane’s in the Bay Area. Months ago, the region’s first outpost of the Southern fast food chain opened in Vacaville.
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Kyla Grogan will join the KRON 4 News team as a Daytime Meteorologist, the station announced on Monday. Grogan will provide weather reports for “KRON 4 News at Noon,” “LIVE! in the Bay,” and “KRON 4 News at 3pm.” She will also provide weather coverage for KRON 4’s 24/7 streaming news app, KRON ON.
Mortgage rates remain high but home prices in San Diego seem to be going down. KPBS reporter Tania Thorne gives us the latest on the housing market. Mortgage rates remain high but home prices in San Diego seem to be going down. New data from CoreLogic/DQNews shows the median home price in San Diego County dropped by 2.9% last month to $825,000.
Artist's rendering of the SHŌ restaurant atop San Francisco's Salesforce Park (SHŌ Group) San Francisco is getting its first NFT-based restaurant and private club. And it’s being built right in the middle of a public park.
SAN DIEGO — A warning for San Diego State University students who are desperate to rent hard-to-find, off-campus housing: Make sure you tour the property before signing a contract or putting down a deposit. CBS 8 obtained cell phone video of a confrontation in May, involving a College Area...
SAN DIEGO — For more than three years now, Amie Zamudio has driven the streets of Hillcrest at night looking for elderly people in hospital gowns. Zamudio, a homeless advocate who devotes her time to helping un-housed seniors, says she finds seniors draped in hospital gowns and still wearing hospital-issued socks far too often.
One Bay Area restaurant cracked the latest top 50 restaurants in the world list. in Healdsburg just made the cut, coming in at No. 50 in the World's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2022. "Led by husband and wife team Kyle and Katina Connaughton – a chef and farmer respectively...
Comments / 0