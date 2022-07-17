ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Triple-Digit Temperatures Impact Oklahoma Plants, Lawns

By Johnny Resendiz
 2 days ago
The triple-digit temperatures we are dealing with adds stress to plants and lawns, which could cause them to die if not watered properly.

Our News on 6 Meteorologists say we will see temperatures reach 100 degrees every day this upcoming week.

Aaron Wiltshire, the President and Owner of Oklahoma Landscape and Lawnguard, says this weather is about the worst conditions plants and lawns can face.

"When you get into 100 degree weather and the soil temperatures get up in the low 90's and you have 100 degree weather day after day after day, that's peak stress," Wiltshire said.

Wiltshire says regularly watering your plants and lawn is the biggest factor in keeping them alive in this heat.

When it comes to plants, he says just make sure you water them properly, especially new plants.

With Lawns, Wiltshire says the grass needs between an inch to an inch and a half of water per week to keep it from stressing.

Ron Jeffers, an Oklahoma Landscaping customer, says despite the heat, he's not worried about his plants and grass because of the careful work Oklahoma Landscaping has done in his backyard.

"I just really appreciate how these guys work, especially with the heat," Jeffers said.

Wiltshire says it's also easy to get carried away with the watering hose in this weather.

He says to use your best judgement to not overwater your plants, but still give enough so they can thrive.

"There's a fine line, just air on the side of not enough, rather than too much," Wiltshire said.

Wiltshire also says it's better to water your plants in the early morning and night to avoid the sun evaporating the water.

KOCO

How close is Oklahoma to breaking heat records?

OKLAHOMA CITY — We’re in the middle of a triple-digit stretch, making it almost unbearable to be outside. So, how close is Oklahoma to breaking heat records? Even though it’s supposed to be hot during the summer, the extreme and dangerous heat this week is close to breaking records on multiple days.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Stop fishing for a good time by hitting the Oklahoma Fishing Trail

Looking for something new to do that will capture your interest hook, line and sinker? If you’ve been thinking of dropping a line in the water and enjoying one of the most relaxing of hobbies, the state tourism office has you covered with the Oklahoma Fishing Trail, which consists of six separate “loops” that are sure to satisfy all of your pescatory pleasures. Whether you’re a bass buff, a catfish connoisseur, a trout tipster, a crappie comrade or even a paddlefish pal, you’re covered. If you’d like to get started fishing, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (oh, of Twitter fame, you ask? Yes! One and the same) has a great fishing resources section on their website with all the rules, regs, tips, and tricks to benefit any angler no matter your experience level. Don’t forget to get properly licensed (and this is no fish story: if you are fishing in OKC limits you also need a city license in addition to the state’s) and we’ll see you on the water!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tulsa, OK
