CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Nearly two years after a powerful derecho devastated a large swath of Iowa, some residents still have windows in need of repair. To help those remaining in need after the unprecedented windstorm, and others who live in older homes, Save CR Heritage and the Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association are hosting a free wood-frame window repair workshop.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO