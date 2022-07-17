ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

2 Alligators Fatally Attack Florida Woman After She Falls Into Pond

By Christine Chung
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators after she fell into a pond near her house in Englewood, Florida, on Friday night, authorities said. Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States, typically occurring about once a year, but the latest was at least the third in the United...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

One dead in Myrtle Beach area after alligator attack

An alligator dragged a Myrtle Beach area resident into a pond and killed them in a Friday morning attack, local police said. Fire officials responded to a call in the Excalaber Court area outside Myrtle Beach at about 11:45 a.m. and removed both the victim and the alligator from the retention pond, police said in a Facebook post. Officials said the victim was "near the retention pond at the time of the initial incident" and that the alligator had "retreated into the retention pond" after taking hold of the local resident.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Miami Herald

Watch as lightning bolt leaves two vehicles ‘fried’ while driving on I-75 in Florida

A terrifying lightning strike “fried” two vehicles traveling on Interstate 75 in Florida, including one driven by a sheriff’s deputy. It happened around 4 p.m. Friday, July 1, as “an intense thunderstorm” moved into the Sun City Center area, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sun City Center is about 25 miles southeast of Tampa.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Englewood, FL
Englewood, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Largo, FL
Accidents
Englewood, FL
Accidents
Largo, FL
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Woman killed in freak rodeo accident

A 20-year-old trainee teacher died after being struck by a gate at a rodeo in Georgia, authorities say. Breanna Chadwick was badly injured after a horse kicked the gate, causing it to strike her, at the Murray County Saddle Club event in Chatsworth on Friday, a fire department spokesman told the Dalton Daily Citizen.The Reinhardt University student was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where she later died from her injuries.According to an online obituary, Ms Chadwick, from Dalton, Georgia “always had a beautiful smile and was full of sass”. “You could always find her at Chick-fil-A getting a...
CHATSWORTH, GA
Daily Mail

'She's a prisoner in her own body': Florida family sues Southwest Airlines after claiming disabled daughter, 25, was thrown from wheelchair and left paralyzed from the neck down

A Florida family has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines, claiming that their disabled daughter's life drastically changed when she was ejected from a wheelchair while boarding a flight, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down. Gabrielle Assouline, 25, was boarding a Southwest flight at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Reptiles#Accident#Country Club
Whiskey Riff

Gruesome Photo Shows Florida Man Gored Through His Leg While Running With The Bulls In Spain

We’ve all talked about (or at least a lot of us) how badass it would be to go running with the bulls in Spain on a few drunk night occasions…. You know, the nights where it’s just you and a couple buddies up until the ass crack of dawn, while your other friend is passed out in the corner with a lampshade on his head and another is passed out with his head hanging halfway over the toilet.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
TheDailyBeast

Elderly Woman Falls Into Florida Pond and Is Killed by Gators

An elderly Florida woman fell into a pond near her home at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club and was killed by alligators who grabbed her as she struggled in the water. WINK reports that the unidentified woman’s body was recovered, and two gators—one almost 9 feet long—were removed from the pond by state wildlife experts. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission noted that alligators “become more visible when temperatures rise because their metabolism increases and they will begin to seek prey items such as fish, snakes, turtles, birds and small mammals.”
FLORIDA STATE
People

Teen Suffers Serious Injuries in Shark Attack at Florida Beach: 'It's a Tragedy,' Says Sheriff

A teenage girl was seriously injured after being attacked by a shark at a Florida beach shortly before Independence Day weekend. "As many of you know, our daughter Addison was attacked by a large shark yesterday, June 30th, while scalloping out of Keaton beach," read a family statement, which was shared on social media by the Taylor County Sheriff's Office on Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Man dragged gator out of children's playground

MIAMI - Living in South Florida we're no strangers to alligators. They're everywhere. Lakes, ponds, and golf courses. We've seen videos of them near homes and in swimming pools. When they appear to be a threat or a nuisance, usually a trapper is called in to remove them. Well, when a man in Savannah, Georgia spotted one at a children's playground, he took things into his own hands. Marquell White said when he saw a seven-foot gator near a swing set, he grabbed it by the tail and dragged it away. He said it was a little scary. "It was a healthy fear. I respected the power that I knew the gator had," he said. He acknowledged that it was dangerous, and probably not the smartest thing he's done, but he said he didn't want anyone to get blindsided and attacked. "It wasn't just the fact the gator was there, because gators come and go, but you couldn't see the gator because of grass and foliage," he said. A video of him dragging the gator away was posted online. Now he and others are urging the city to do more to maintain the park. 
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy