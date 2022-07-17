Triple-Digit Temperatures Impact Oklahoma Plants, Lawns

Looking for something new to do that will capture your interest hook, line and sinker? If you’ve been thinking of dropping a line in the water and enjoying one of the most relaxing of hobbies, the state tourism office has you covered with the Oklahoma Fishing Trail, which consists of six separate “loops” that are sure to satisfy all of your pescatory pleasures. Whether you’re a bass buff, a catfish connoisseur, a trout tipster, a crappie comrade or even a paddlefish pal, you’re covered. If you’d like to get started fishing, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (oh, of Twitter fame, you ask? Yes! One and the same) has a great fishing resources section on their website with all the rules, regs, tips, and tricks to benefit any angler no matter your experience level. Don’t forget to get properly licensed (and this is no fish story: if you are fishing in OKC limits you also need a city license in addition to the state’s) and we’ll see you on the water!

