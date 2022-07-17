ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

3 women strike bus rider in head, make anti-white comments in Queens: NYPD

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z44tq_0gj1Bzew00
Three women are sought in connection with a Queens July 9 bus attack (NYPD)

WOODHAVEN, Queens (PIX11) — A group of three women approached a bus passenger in Queens, struck her in the head and made anti-white comments, police said Friday.

The incident happened on a southbound Q52 bus near Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard on July 9, officials said. The attackers fled on foot after the assault.

The victim, who was hit in the head with an unknown object, suffered a laceration and bleeding, police said. She needed three staples to the head as a result of her injuries.

No arrests have been made, The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force launched an investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 5

Shlak4Prez
1d ago

I'm gonna guess all honor roll students with aspirations of contributing a lifetime of work into making the world a better place

Reply
4
Louise Reeves
2d ago

This is why the very thing you despise about ppls ideas,feelings and views will never fully change . Some really go out of their way to keep the disparity alive and keep the hate going. If you want to be respected and look at as equals then we all need to do better and be better to change the negative views all the way around. This does nothing to improve the relationships within any class and groups of individuals. Violence begets violence and why perpetuate the very thing you want stopped? We must do better as a society. It’s time to stop the violence and come together. Ppl need ppl especially in todays crazy mixed up world. Please stop this. Love and peace to all.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Known gang member killed in the Bronx: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police said a 31-year-old gang member was killed just before midnight July 15. The victim, identified as Queens resident James Thrower, was near the intersection of Teller Avenue and East 162nd Street when he was approached by another man. That man proceeded to argue with Thrower, and eventually took out […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Manhattan shooting: Boy, 14, struck in East Harlem dies of wounds

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — The 14-year-old boy who was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon in East Harlem has died of his injuries, according to the NYPD. The victim, now identified by police as Justin Streeter, was one of two teen boys shot shortly after leaving a deli near East 128th Street and Lexington Avenue […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamaica, NY
City
Woodhaven, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Man shot, killed near ‘Law & Order’ set in Brooklyn: sources

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the face near the set of “Law & Order” in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement sources. Authorities found Johnny Pizarro, 31, with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and neck inside a red car parked near 229 North Henry St. around 5:15 a.m., sources […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Queens Boulevard#Hate Crime#Jamaica Avenue#Smartphone App#Violent Crime
1010WINS

VIDEO: Suspect who punched man after robbing Bronx dollar store sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for a suspect accused of punching a man after he robbed a Bronx dollar store last month, authorities said. According to officials, at approximately 12 p.m. on Monday, July 4, the suspect entered the Dollar Power store located inside of 1 East 167th St. in Concourse where he took two lighter fluid bottles and placed them under his shirt and left the location without paying.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man, 29, critically hurt in Bronx hit-and-run

NEW YORK - A 29-year-old man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver late Monday night in the Bronx. It happened just before midnight at 169th Street and Morris Avenue in Morrisania. Police said the victim was in the crosswalk when he was hit by a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. The vehicle was found a few blocks away, but the driver fled on foot. It's unclear if the SUV was stolen. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Prospect Park murder: Man found stabbed in Brooklyn greenspace

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was found fatally stabbed inside Prospect Park and a suspect arrested on a murder charge, according to authorities. Miguel Andrews, 37, was found unresponsive with stab wounds to his torso and arms at the northern tip of the park near Grand Army Plaza around 2:30 a.m. Monday, officials […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Alleged gang member fatally shot in the head in Harlem: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An alleged gang member was fatally shot in the head in Harlem Sunday night, police said. Sean Tinsley, 34, was found with a gunshot wound to his head in front of the King Towers Houses on West 115th Street and Lenox Avenue at around 11 p.m., police said. EMS took the victim to the hospital, where he died.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

One woman dead, man in critical condition following two NYC crashes

One woman was killed and a man was clinging to life following two separate crashes across the city within a three-hour span, police said Tuesday. The first crash happened just before 12 a.m. Monday when a Jeep with New York plates plowed into a 29-year-old man crossing E. 169th St. and College Ave. in the Claremont Village section of the Bronx, police said. EMS rushed the man to Lincoln ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Brooklyn ‘gang member,’ 17, caught with two loaded handguns in Bayonne

A 17-year-old from Brooklyn described as “a known gang member” was caught with two loaded handguns with hollow point bullets in Bayonne last week, police said. The juvenile, 17, of Brooklyn, was charged with obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, two counts of possessing prohibited weapons and devices, two counts of possession of a weapon unlawful purpose, and two counts possession of a handgun, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
PIX11

PIX11

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy