3 women strike bus rider in head, make anti-white comments in Queens: NYPD

Three women are sought in connection with a Queens July 9 bus attack (NYPD)

WOODHAVEN, Queens (PIX11) — A group of three women approached a bus passenger in Queens, struck her in the head and made anti-white comments, police said Friday.

The incident happened on a southbound Q52 bus near Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard on July 9, officials said. The attackers fled on foot after the assault.

The victim, who was hit in the head with an unknown object, suffered a laceration and bleeding, police said. She needed three staples to the head as a result of her injuries.

No arrests have been made, The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force launched an investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).