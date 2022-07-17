ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Strong storms to continue overnight

By Ally Blake
WKYT 27
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Good Saturday evening y’all! After showers and stroms eventually made it through the commonwealth more rounds of rain are expected throughout the rest of the evening and...

www.wkyt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Temps Set To Surge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of showers and storms continue to push across the region today, bringing high water concerns for some. This action kicks off a steamy week of temperatures as a surge of heat builds in from the southwest. Waves of showers and storms have put down a...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A steamier look to the week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After starting the week with a solid soaking of rain, the steam will fill in through the weekend. Expect scattered showers & storms to continue through the region on Monday. It won’t be a washout, but you might have to avoid an occasional shower or thunderstorm. This should help to keep daytime highs held down at some cooler levels.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s FastCast | Temps Set To Surge

WATCH | Lexington’s Crave Food & Music Festival returns at full capacity. In addition to the different local food options, they also have a range of different musical guests as well. WATCH | Man celebrates 50th work anniversary with Lexington business. Updated: 6 hours ago. Monday was a special...
LEXINGTON, KY
wklw.com

Mt. Sterling McDonald’s Hit By Lightning

Fire broke out on Sunday afternoon at the McDonald’s in Mount Sterling. It happened as storms were moving through the area. Officials say the building was struck by lightning. The McDonald’s sign on the top of the building was destroyed but the rest of the building was left unharmed....
MOUNT STERLING, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Madison The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Clark County in central Kentucky Eastern Madison County in central Kentucky * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 450 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Blackburn, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Clark and eastern Madison Counties, including the following locations... Bybee, Duluth, College Hill, Moberly, Combs, Panola, Dreyfus, Brassfield, Reeds Crossing and Speedwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

County by County (7/18/2022)

WATCH | Lexington’s Crave Food & Music Festival returns at full capacity. In addition to the different local food options, they also have a range of different musical guests as well. WATCH | Man celebrates 50th work anniversary with Lexington business. Updated: 6 hours ago. Monday was a special...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

1.5 million gallons of water floods Lexington church

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Crews have been working around the clock after 1.5 million gallons of water flooded a church in Lexington on Monday. Jeff Smith, co-owner of Servpro Lexington says 24 hours ago, there was over nine feet of water inside Rosemont Baptist Church. “Like a bomb went off,...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WKYT 27

Several Kentuckians competing in USA Mullet Championships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just about everything in fashion comes back in style at some point, including the mullet. The mullet is making a comeback, and some would say it never left. The popular 1980s hairstyle is growing on us, now through a nationwide competition for who can rock the best mullet.
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

New Local Taco location set to open in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new location for Local Taco opens Wednesday in Lexington. The new Hamburg location officially opens at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. It’s taking over the location where TGI Friday’s used to be on Pavilion Way. The other location is on Limestone, near...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington father shot and killed in Friday night shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Steven Mayes is a father of four young children. Their mother is trying to understand his death and worries about meeting the needs of his family. “They took everything from me, they took my life like my heart and my soul,” said the mother of his children Leanora Lilly said.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy