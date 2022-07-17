Ally Blake’s Forecast | Strong storms to continue overnight

Effective: 2022-07-17 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Madison The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Clark County in central Kentucky Eastern Madison County in central Kentucky * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 450 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Blackburn, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Clark and eastern Madison Counties, including the following locations... Bybee, Duluth, College Hill, Moberly, Combs, Panola, Dreyfus, Brassfield, Reeds Crossing and Speedwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLARK COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO