Helen Ione Deems, 96, Herculaneum

A De Soto woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning, July 16, on Hwy. 61-67 at Marble Springs Road in Pevely. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Frankie Ruch, 29, of Pevely was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe with the vehicle’s emergency lights active north on Hwy. 61-67 south of Marble Springs Road at 10:40 a.m. while Lisa Norton, 53, of De Soto was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado south on Hwy. 61-67 and was north of Marble Springs Road when she began to slow and steered to the right to yield to the Tahoe. Ruch turned left onto Marble Springs Road and into the path of the Colorado, and the front of the Colorado hit the right side of the Tahoe. The Tahoe began spinning clockwise, while the Colorado ran off the right side of the road.

DE SOTO, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO