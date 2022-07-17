ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herculaneum, MO

Helen Ione Deems, 96, Herculaneum

myleaderpaper.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen Ione Deems, 96, of Herculaneum died July 14, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus. Mrs. Deems was a member of Fairview Christian Church. She loved Florida, traveling, the beach, Cardinals baseball and fishing....

www.myleaderpaper.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myleaderpaper.com

David Eugene Blanks, 75, Festus

David “Dave” Eugene Blanks died July 10, 2022. Mr. Blanks graduated from De Soto School District in 1966, took courses at Jefferson College in Hillsboro and was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War. He worked at Pittsburg Plate Glass in Crystal City, Missouri Pacific Railroad in De Soto and Baldor Electric in Kirkwood before retiring. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Crystal City, the American Legion and the VFW. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, cars and vacationing with his wife. Born April 27, 1947, in De Soto, he was the son of the late Dorothy Carter and Albert Leroy Blanks.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Viola 'Mae' Barton, 87, Arnold

Viola “Mae” Barton, 87, of Arnold died July 18, 2022, at her home. Born May 1, 1935, in Poplar Bluff, she was the daughter of the late Edith Grace (Blanton) and James Gilford Hutchison. She was preceded in death by her husband: Bruce Edward Barton. She is survived...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Christine Marie Schuckmann, 71, Independence

Christine Marie Schuckmann, 71, of Independence died July 4, 2022. Mrs. Schuckmann graduated from Festus High School and earned an associate degree from Jefferson College, where she met her husband. She enjoyed sharing her knowledge and helping people. She worked as a substitute teacher for more than 25 years in the public school system. She oved spending time with her family, and she enjoyed going to the casino and celebrating the Christmas season. She will be remembered for her kindness. Born March 19, 1951, in Honolulu, Hawaii, she was the daughter of Russell and Rita Venz.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

George Henry Harris, 77, De Soto

George Henry Harris, 77, of De Soto died July 17, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Harris worked as a cement driver at Ready Mix for 30 years until his retirement in 2012. He enjoyed working in his garden, tending to his flowers and spending time with his dog, Lilbit. Born Feb. 2, 1945, in Paris, Ill., he was the son of the late Raymond Carl and Emogene (McIntyre) Harris.
DE SOTO, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
Herculaneum, MO
Obituaries
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Doniphan, MO
City
Austin Township, MO
City
Fairview, MO
Festus, MO
Obituaries
City
Festus, MO
City
Herculaneum, MO
State
Florida State
myleaderpaper.com

Rose Marie (Kaba) Nemeth, 97, Hillsboro

Rose Marie (Kaba) Nemeth, 97, of Hillsboro died July 17, 2022. Mrs. Nemeth moved with her late husband to Jefferson County in 1969 and worked at Cedar Hill Drug as a pharmacist assistant and then for Dr. Ortillo as a medical assistant before obtaining an EMT (emergency medical technician) license and working for Big River Ambulance. She retired from Hillsboro Post Office, where she was a clerk. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, where she served on the parish council and various committees. She enjoyed returning to her old parish, St. Mary of Victories Hungarian Catholic Church. Born Dec. 2, 1924, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Rose (Torok) Kaba and Steve (Theresa) Kaba.
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Oscar E. O’Harver, 85, De Soto

Oscar E. O’Harver, 85, of De Soto died July 15, 2022, at home. Mr. O’Harver served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a mechanic for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department until his retirement. Born May 1, 1937, in Fletcher, he was the son of the late Melvin H. O’Harver and Blanche (Gamble) O’Harver Shell.
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Gary Lee Brown, 84, High Ridge

Gary Lee Brown, 84, of High Ridge died July 15, 2022, in Fenton. Mr. Brown was a craftsman and enjoyed working with his hands to create things. He was a tool maker for Chrysler for more than 30 years. He had a large collection of music and movies and knew who was in what movie or who played what song. Born Aug. 16, 1937, in Evansville, Ind., he was the son of the late Charles and Lela (Ary) Brown.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Paul Joseph “Joe” Leist, 81, Arnold

Paul Joseph “Joe” Leist, 81, of Arnold died July 15, 2022. Mr. Leist worked as a lithographer for 44 years before retiring. He was an avid bowler, and in his retirement, he filled his time clipping coupons and grocery shopping. Born June 18, 1941, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Joseph and Rubie (Pate) Leist.
ARNOLD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man, High Ridge man face stealing charges in St. Louis County

Four men, including one from Arnold and another from High Ridge, have been charged for reportedly stealing catalytic converters from 17 vehicles outside a Maryland Heights bakery. The Arnold man allegedly directed the three men to “target” the bakery’s parking lot and stored the stolen converters at his apartment, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reported.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Sullivan man dies in motorcycle crash in Cedar Hill

Detrich Cook, 30, of Sullivan died following a crash on Hwy. 30 near Ridge Road southwest of Cedar Hill. He reportedly was seen riding a motorcycle erratically before the accident, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The accident occurred at about 10 p.m. July 10, when Cook was riding...
SULLIVAN, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Passenger hurt in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 61-67

A De Soto woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning, July 16, on Hwy. 61-67 at Marble Springs Road in Pevely. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Frankie Ruch, 29, of Pevely was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe with the vehicle’s emergency lights active north on Hwy. 61-67 south of Marble Springs Road at 10:40 a.m. while Lisa Norton, 53, of De Soto was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado south on Hwy. 61-67 and was north of Marble Springs Road when she began to slow and steered to the right to yield to the Tahoe. Ruch turned left onto Marble Springs Road and into the path of the Colorado, and the front of the Colorado hit the right side of the Tahoe. The Tahoe began spinning clockwise, while the Colorado ran off the right side of the road.
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man arrested for alleged attempted theft at Eureka auto dealership

Eureka Police arrested a 41-year-old St. Louis man for allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from a pickup at Midwest Motors. The man already was wanted on warrants from several other law enforcement agencies, Eureka Police reported. At about 12:40 a.m. June 20, an officer saw a 2007 Yamaha...
EUREKA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ione#Memorials#Fairview Christian Church#Cardinals
myleaderpaper.com

Juvenile arrested for allegedly breaking into Guffey Elementary

A juvenile has been arrested for reportedly breaking into Guffey Elementary School and ransacking several closets in the school and stealing items. The boy allegedly used rocks to break a window to get inside the school and stole candy and a backpack, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Washington woman arrested in Eureka for alleged DWI, other offenses

A 21-year-old Washington woman was arrested in Eureka for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after numerous empty shot bottles of whiskey were found in a car she was driving. The woman also allegedly struck another car in the parking lot outside Walmart, 131 Eureka Towne Centre Drive, Eureka Police reported.
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus woman arrested on suspicion of DWI after accident on Hwy. CC

A Festus woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after she was injured in a one-vehicle traffic accident Sunday morning, July 17, on Hwy. CC north of Becker Drive south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the 20-year-old woman was driving a 2006 Toyota Matrix...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pickup stolen from outside Eureka apartment building

Eureka Police are investigating the theft of a 2011 Ford F-150 from outside an apartment building on Meramec Lane. A 49-year-old Eureka man said he had left the pickup unlocked with the keys inside it when he went inside one of the apartments, police reported. The man flagged down an...
EUREKA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
myleaderpaper.com

Wildwood man allegedly found with more than 400 pounds of meth

A Wildwood man has been indicted following the seizure of 476 pounds of methamphetamine from a St. Louis County storage unit, the largest seizure in the history of the DEA’s St. Louis Division, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Kolby L. Kristiansen, 68, of Wildwood, a prior offender, was...
WILDWOOD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy