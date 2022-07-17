Helen Ione Deems, 96, Herculaneum

David “Dave” Eugene Blanks died July 10, 2022. Mr. Blanks graduated from De Soto School District in 1966, took courses at Jefferson College in Hillsboro and was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War. He worked at Pittsburg Plate Glass in Crystal City, Missouri Pacific Railroad in De Soto and Baldor Electric in Kirkwood before retiring. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Crystal City, the American Legion and the VFW. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, cars and vacationing with his wife. Born April 27, 1947, in De Soto, he was the son of the late Dorothy Carter and Albert Leroy Blanks.
