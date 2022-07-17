ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

4 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Greenwood Park Mall

By The Associated Press, Joe Schroeder
 4 days ago

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Four people, including a gunman, were killed Sunday evening at a Greenwood mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot him, police said.

The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said.

No identification or motivation has been released.

An armed civilian killed the man, Ison said at a news conference. In total, four people were killed and two were injured, he said.

Officers went to the mall at about 6 p.m. for reports of the shooting. Authorities are searching the mall for any other victims, but they believes the shooting was contained to the food court.

Police have confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Ison said. It is unknown who the backpack belongs to, but due to its suspicion the Johnson County Bomb Squad is investigating.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said.

There is no active threat to the area and police have at least one suspect, he said.

“I join all Hoosiers in being grateful for the quick, heroic actions taken by an individual citizen and first responders on Sunday evening in Greenwood, surely preventing further loss of life and injuries,” Governor Eric Holcomb said in a statement. “I stand with the community in grieving the loss of lives, and my thoughts are also with the many people impacted by this traumatic incident, including innocent bystanders whose lives are forever changed.”

“Terrible news tonight in my home county,” said Senator Todd Young.

“Praying for the victims of a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. Thank you to our law enforcement officers who responded.”

Authorities said they would provide more details Sunday night.

Greenwood police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to go to the Greenwood Police Training Center at 736 Loews Blvd or call Johnson Co. Dispatch at (317) 346-6336.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

