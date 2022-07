TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is facing several charges after he led police on a short chase through east Tulsa in a stolen car. Officers said the owner of the car was giving the suspect a ride early Tuesday when they stopped at the QuikTrip at East 41st Street and South Garnett Road. The owner went inside the convenience store and the suspect took off in the car.

TULSA, OK ・ 21 HOURS AGO