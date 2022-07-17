ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Homicide detectives investigate shooting outside Ridgeview/Webster liquor store

By Mike Freeman
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are looking for a gunman who shot and gravely injured a 26-year-old man outside a liquor store in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood early Sunday after the two argued inside the business.

Officers responded to a call shortly after 1:30 a.m. at a strip mall on Federal Boulevard near 50th Street and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Medics performed life-saving measures and the man was transported to a nearby hospital with grave injuries. Police said he was not expected to survive and homicide detectives are following up on the case. His name was not released pending notification of family.

Investigators determined that the victim had an argument with the shooter inside the liquor store. As the victim exited the store and began walking outside, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him, homicide Lt. Steve Shebloski said in a statement. Footage from OnScene TV showed shattered glass from a door at Par Liquor.

The gunman fled in a dark colored sedan. He is described as a black man, weighing about 220 to 250 pounds with a heavy set build. He has dark hair and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

#Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Liquor Store#Violent Crime#Ridgeview Webster#Par Liquor
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

