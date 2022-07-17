ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Armory to be Remodeled to Benefit Senior Citizens with Disabilities

WHNT-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Huntsville is turning an...

whnt.com

The Cullman Tribune

Want to volunteer at Hope Horses?

CULLMAN, Ala. – Local nonprofit Hope Horses, Inc., dedicated to providing therapeutic riding lessons for children and adults with physical, cognitive, social and emotional needs, is looking for volunteers. It will host a volunteer information session at its facility at 1301 Convent Road NE in Cullman July 30 from 9-10:30 a.m. Attendees will learn about the requirements and responsibilities of becoming a part of the Hope team. In operation since 2014, Hope Horses serves adults of all ages and children as young as 4. Offered are riding programs, yearly camps and field trip opportunities for individuals and organizations. The program provides...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Huntsville homeless shelter reopens after quarantine

According to the ADPH, nearly 30% of recent COVID tests have returned positive. Huntsville leaders working on more permanent solution for trash pickup. The City is bringing in 9 new garbage trucks to help with pickup delays. WAFF 10 p.m. Monday weather forecast. Updated: 13 hours ago. WAFF 10 p.m....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

City of Scottsboro experiencing significant growth

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce President Rick Roden said it has taken a lot of work to get here, as new businesses are coming up along Highway 72 and Highway 35 in Scottsboro. “Now were seeing dirt turn and buildings come up so we are super...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Utilities price increasing

3,000 customers were impacted by a brief power outage in Decatur. Athens Fire and Rescue responded to the structure fire near Sanderfer Road around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen and employees with Landers Mclarty Subaru hand delivered 100 boxes of food to families in need on Saturday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Gov. Kay Ivey appoints circuit judge to Madison County

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey appointed Hon. Patrick Tuten is the circuit judge of Madison County. Tuten previously served as the district court judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit. Tuten has two decades of law experience and is known for his involvement with the Republican Executive Committee...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Derrick Street homeless camp in Huntsville to be shut down on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville is shutting down the Derrick Street homeless encampment. Every person living at the site must be gone by 11 a.m. on July 15. Many city leaders believe the site is a public health concern. But, homeless advocates believe this displacement threatens the lives of the people who live there.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Thrillist

10 Reasons to Drive to Huntsville, Alabama and the Shoals

Here’s a fun fact about Alabama you probably didn’t know: Birmingham is no longer the largest city in the state. Neither is the state capital, Montgomery. The honor of the most populous city in the Yellow Hammer State goes to Huntsville thanks to a population growth of almost 15% over the past decade. People are moving there because they’ve discovered what a gem this North Alabama town is: a hotbed of arts, science, restaurants, and bars. Add in the musical legacy of their neighbors in the Shoals a little over an hour away, and you’ve got plenty of reasons for a road trip from Nashville. Here’s what you’ll discover in The Rocket City.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

3,000 customers without power in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to a press release from Decatur Utilities, 3,000 customers are without power Monday morning. Decatur Utilities Electric Ops says the outages are affecting customers in southeast Decatur east of 6th Ave, southwest Decatur, north of 8th St. SW and northwest Decatur near W. Moulton St. and 12th Ave NW.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Limestone County Correctional Facility inmate stabbed

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the Limestone County Correctional Facility was taken to a local hospital after he was stabbed on July 15. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Brian Shelton, 37, was found unresponsive in his bed. Shelton was taken to the health care unit at the facility where a puncture wound to the chest was found.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

52 ODES TO JOY: HEART IN HAND

“If we all just lend a hand, we can lift some hearts.”—Melody Minagar  HEART IN HAND is a centuries-old symbol of compassion and a willingness to help others. It combines a joyous message of SMILE-MAKING with a “happy heart” and the compassionate, others-centeredness of “let me give you a hand” NEIGHBORING.  HEART IN HAND was used by the Shaker craft-makers who embraced a simple life of hard work and spirituality. It implies a loving welcome and visually “shorthands” (pardon that) the Shaker belief, “Put your hands to work, and your hearts to God.”  HEART IN HAND is a prescription I often recommend in...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

After nearly 3 weeks, missing Limestone County teen returns home

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has confirmed 16-year-old Charity Smith has been located. Smith was reported missing July 11. Family said she left her residence in the Clements community at about midnight July 2. Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said Tuesday that Smith had been found and returned home. McLaughlin...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
The Decatur Daily

Commercial boardwalk proposed for riverfront

A boardwalk with shops, hotels, restaurants and entertainment along the Tennessee River would enhance Decatur, residents said last week during a forum on riverfront development that also included requests for rentals of kayaks and other water equipment. Jeremy Baldwin, owner of the KOA Wheeler Lake campground in Hillsboro, said he...
DECATUR, AL
radio7media.com

Here's The Beef Festival

PLANNING IS UNDERWAY FOR THE ANNUAL "HERE'S THE BEEF" FESTIVAL TO BE HELD IN GILES COUNTY SEPTEMBER 6TH THRU THE 10TH. THE FESTIVAL WHICH BEGAN AS A COUNTY INITIATIVE TO CELEBRATE A HIGH STATE RANK IN BEEF PRODUCTION HAS QUICKLY GROWN INTO A REGIONAL AND STATE CELEBRATION OF AGRICULTURE AS NOT ONLY A BUSINESS BUT ALSO A LIFESTYLE TO LIVE, SUPPORT AND RESPECT.
GILES COUNTY, TN

