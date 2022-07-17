Armory to be Remodeled to Benefit Senior Citizens with Disabilities

CULLMAN, Ala. – Local nonprofit Hope Horses, Inc., dedicated to providing therapeutic riding lessons for children and adults with physical, cognitive, social and emotional needs, is looking for volunteers. It will host a volunteer information session at its facility at 1301 Convent Road NE in Cullman July 30 from 9-10:30 a.m. Attendees will learn about the requirements and responsibilities of becoming a part of the Hope team.
In operation since 2014, Hope Horses serves adults of all ages and children as young as 4. Offered are riding programs, yearly camps and field trip opportunities for individuals and organizations. The program provides...
