ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — At 6.45 a.m. on Sunday, just hours before the start of the final round of the 150th Open, Andrew Thomson, son of the late, great Peter Thomson, spread some of his father’s ashes across the Old Course. The Australian icon triumphed at the 1955 Open at St Andrews—one of five Opens he won between 1954 and 1965—and the 150th was the first edition held at the Home of Golf since Thomson died in 2018.

