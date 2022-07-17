Zelenskiy Says Raised Ukraine Stance on Russia Gas Turbine With Trudeau

Few would connect vaping with armed drones. But in a busy workshop in Kyiv, disposable electronic cigarettes have become the newest weapon of war.Across the country, Ukrainians have launched groundbreaking initiatives to support and even arm the Ukrainian military against Russia, after President Putin’s considerably larger army invaded in February.A new and unusual one has just been launched by engineer and PhD student Maksym Sheremet and his organisation “Drone Lab”.His team of volunteers have set up drop-off bins outside the campuses and dorm rooms of Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, where Sheremet studies and teaches, to collect disposable e-cigarettes and retrieve...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO