Assistant principals will be part of leadership at new Athens schools

The Athens City School Board has decided to hire vice principals for the two new schools set to open to acquire better staffed schools.

During the recent ACS Board meeting, Director Robert Greene proposed the board create a vice principal position for both Athens City Primary and Athens City Intermediate schools.

“I feel that we need assistant principals,” Greene expressed. “Originally we didn’t think it would be affordable, but the state is making it plausible now.”

He noted that his position is allowed to hire people to be vice principal but he needed the board to allow the positions to be created.

“I can’t fill a position that you have not approved in the budget and with these being new positions, I would like for you to approve it,” Greene stated. “I will come up with pay and everything later. We are within a month now of naming a new assistant principal and a coach.”

Greene believes the schools will be well staffed having a principal, vice principal and an instructional coach in each.

“Originally we thought we would only be able to afford one principal and a coach, then we went to two coaches, and now we will have a principal, assistant principal and a coach,” he said. “I think that is plenty and a good staffed school.”

Though they will be announced this year, Greene noted they wouldn’t get paid until they moved into the new schools.

“We want to announce those as soon as we can so the team can start planning for the opening of their school,” he expressed. “They need to be working on that now.”

The board moved to approve the proposal and create the vice principal position for the two schools.

“All we are doing is approving the position of vice principal at the two locations,” stated School Board Chairman Mike Bevins for clarity.

The board unanimously approved of the two positions, allowing Greene to move forward with the hiring process to fill the new positions.

The immediate supervisors of the vice principals have already been filled, as Greene announced the two new principals earlier this year.

The principal for the new Athens City Primary School will be Kristine Walden, who is currently serving as City Park Elementary School’s principal. Athens City Primary will serve as the school for students in Pre-K through 2nd grade.

The principal for the new Athens City Intermediate School will be Angel Hardaway, who is currently serving as North City Elementary School’s principal. Athens City Intermediate will serve as the school for students in 3rd through 5th grades.