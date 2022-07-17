ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TN

Assistant principals will be part of leadership at new Athens schools

By By Shane Duncan Staff Writer
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 2 days ago

The Athens City School Board has decided to hire vice principals for the two new schools set to open to acquire better staffed schools.

During the recent ACS Board meeting, Director Robert Greene proposed the board create a vice principal position for both Athens City Primary and Athens City Intermediate schools.

“I feel that we need assistant principals,” Greene expressed. “Originally we didn’t think it would be affordable, but the state is making it plausible now.”

He noted that his position is allowed to hire people to be vice principal but he needed the board to allow the positions to be created.

“I can’t fill a position that you have not approved in the budget and with these being new positions, I would like for you to approve it,” Greene stated. “I will come up with pay and everything later. We are within a month now of naming a new assistant principal and a coach.”

Greene believes the schools will be well staffed having a principal, vice principal and an instructional coach in each.

“Originally we thought we would only be able to afford one principal and a coach, then we went to two coaches, and now we will have a principal, assistant principal and a coach,” he said. “I think that is plenty and a good staffed school.”

Though they will be announced this year, Greene noted they wouldn’t get paid until they moved into the new schools.

“We want to announce those as soon as we can so the team can start planning for the opening of their school,” he expressed. “They need to be working on that now.”

The board moved to approve the proposal and create the vice principal position for the two schools.

“All we are doing is approving the position of vice principal at the two locations,” stated School Board Chairman Mike Bevins for clarity.

The board unanimously approved of the two positions, allowing Greene to move forward with the hiring process to fill the new positions.

The immediate supervisors of the vice principals have already been filled, as Greene announced the two new principals earlier this year.

The principal for the new Athens City Primary School will be Kristine Walden, who is currently serving as City Park Elementary School’s principal. Athens City Primary will serve as the school for students in Pre-K through 2nd grade.

The principal for the new Athens City Intermediate School will be Angel Hardaway, who is currently serving as North City Elementary School’s principal. Athens City Intermediate will serve as the school for students in 3rd through 5th grades.

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Hamilton Co. School Board responds to controversial comments

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Recent comments by Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn concerning teachers’ intelligence have sparked national controversy. Earlier this month, Arnn claimed that teachers “are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges.”. This put Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in the hot seat...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

HERE IS THE LIST FOR BACK TO SCHOOL DATES FOR EACH SCHOOL DISTRICT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The end of summer vacation is quickly approaching and parents are preparing to send their children back to school. Here’s when each school district starts classes. Classes begin/staggered start: July 18. First day of school: July 22. Classes begin/staggered start: Aug. 8. Regular school schedule...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Athens, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Monday, July 18th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. A public-private partnership has not only preserved a piece of the city of Cleveland’s economic history but also opened the door for more residential and economic development in the city’s downtown, part of a long-term redevelopment process.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Greene
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Mayor Bibb, city council announce abortion protection policies

CLEVELAND — Leaders in Cleveland announced several policy actions on Monday in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Councilwoman Stephanie Howse said the Reproductive Freedom Fund is part of what’s needed to protect abortion access for those in Cleveland. “Based on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Chattanooga Daily News

Gov. Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner McWhorter and iFixit officials announced the company will establish its East Coast hub for distribution and innovation in Chattanooga

Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, iFixit will invest $24.2 million and create 201 new jobs in Hamilton County over the next five years. iFixit’s new Chattanooga facility will be located in Onion Bottom Station and it will house the company’s distribution and back-office operations, further connecting the California company to its East Coast customer base. iFixit will be transforming a vacant shell of a building into a sustainability showpiece.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice Principals#Assistant Principals#Acs Board
chattanoogacw.com

201 new jobs coming to Hamilton County with global repair company's new operations hub

A California-based e-commerce company announced Tuesday it's establishing a new East Coast operations hub in Chattanooga, bringing 201 new jobs to the city. iFixit's new Chattanooga facility will house the company’s distribution and back-office operations, further connecting the California company to its East Coast customer base. City officials say...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Police: Mom, boyfriend and kids assaulted on the Greenway

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police have arrested a man and woman over an assault of a young family on the greenway. A mom, her two young daughters and her boyfriend were walking on the Cleveland Greenway Friday evening. She told police that they were assaulted by a blonde...
CLEVELAND, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Community Options: Helping People With Disabilities Find Work And Homes

Community Options has been open in Chattanooga since 2003, part of a nationally based organization that started in 1989 in New Jersey. Simply put, Community Options believes in the dignity of every person, and in the freedom of all people to experience the highest degree of self-determination. Embracing this philosophy, they strive to provide housing and employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Sharon Leinart: Missing from Knoxville for 9 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The last time Sharon Leinart’s sister heard from her, Sharon said she had been picked up by someone and family presumed she was staying at their home. That was on January 26, 2013. In the nine year since then, there has been no communication....
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Education
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

This Is The Best Hospital In Tennessee

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests July 11-17

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from July 11-17. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Coast Guard plans drill on Tennessee River in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says it plans to conduct a large-scale drill this week involving a vessel on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga. Officials say the maritime incident readiness drill is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Riverpark boat ramp in Chattanooga. The operation will...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Chattanooga woman serving hot fish with a dose of HOPE

A Chattanooga woman is using her love for frying fish to bless others. Kim Lloyd uses her love for cooking to make people smile through her ministry. “She is such a genuine person, and she cares about everyone. She has a huge laugh and a huge heart, said Shari Watson.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
199
Followers
490
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy