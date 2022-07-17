ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 2 days ago

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 17, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Kern. County through 430...

California woman victim of rare predatory grizzly attack

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A California woman who was fatally mauled by a grizzly bear in western Montana last summer was the victim of a rare predatory attack by a bear that had learned to seek out human food and was likely attracted scents near her tent and others left behind from recent Independence Day picnics, wildlife officials said.
Lottery State-by-State

03-04-21-34-36 (three, four, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six) 03-09-13-14-15-18-21-38-39-42-44-45-46-48-51-52-56-63-69-70 (three, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy) Match 4. 01-05-23-24 (one, five, twenty-three, twenty-four) WEST VIRGINIA. Cash 25. 06-13-16-19-21-24 (six, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four) Daily 3. 5-4-1 (five, four,...
5 shot, hurt in Washington state Walmart amid altercation

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A customer and an employee of a Walmart were shot and injured along with three young men who authorities said were involved in an altercation inside the store Sunday, police said. The Seattle Times reported police received calls about shots being fired inside the...
Mississippi clinic ends challenge of near-ban on abortion

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi abortion clinic that was at the center of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade ended a lawsuit Tuesday in which it had sought to block the state from enforcing a law that bans most abortions. Jackson Women's Health Organization...
Bakersfield, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CA
Kern County, CA
WVa AG seeks stay of ruling that blocked school voucher law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's attorney general asked a court on Tuesday to stay a ruling that struck down a state-sponsored education voucher program. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed his motion with the state Intermediate Court of Appeals. It seeks a stay, pending appeal, of a Kanawha County judge's ruling July 6 involving the Hope Scholarship program. A law passed last year would have funneled state money into the program that incentivized families to pull their children out of K-12 public schools.
