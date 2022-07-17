ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, PA

Accused DUI driver falls asleep waiting for ambulance

By Julye Wemple
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

Berwick, Pa. — A driver who smashed into a parked car, then fell asleep in a yard while waiting for EMTs to arrive was drunk, police say.

Billee Jane Kvedrowicz, 46, allegedly ran her 2007 Nissan Altima into a parked Saturn sedan in the 900 block of Orange Street on June 18 just before 10 p.m.

Witnesses called police and said Kvedrowicz had reportedly gotten out of the car and was fleeing towards CVS. When Berwick Officer Josehp Loyacono arrived, he saw a group of bystanders preventing Kvedrowicz from running any farther. She had made it about 200 feet from the accident scene, he noted.

Kvedrowicz began flailing around the grass, then stopped and "just laid in the grass crying," Loyacono said. She complained she was hurt, so Loyacono called for an ambulance. While they waited, he asked her name, which she had trouble answering, charges state. She also smelled strongly of alcohol and was slurring her words, he said.

Kvedrowicz told the officer she was tired and wanted to sleep, and when he questioned if she was drunk, she allegedly answered, "Yeah, you can be tired and drunk at the same time."

Kvedrowicz fell asleep in the grass, but Loyacono woke her and kept her awake until EMTs arrived, he said.

Kvedrowicz refused to take a blood test to determine how much alcohol she had in her system, Loyacono stated in the affidavit.

Kvedrowicz was charged with DUI, failing to stop after an accident, careless driving, and failing to drive on the roadway. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in front of District Judge Richard Knecht on Aug. 8 at 2:45 p.m.

NorthcentralPA.com

