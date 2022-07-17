One of the most popular meteor showers is underway: How to see it

In 2011, a small meteorite was found in the Sahara Desert. Designated Northwest Africa (NWA) 7034 or “Black Beauty”, the blackened chunk of volcanic crystal turned out to be a little piece of Mars, flung into space by an asteroid impact. But where on Mars had it come from? If we knew that, the meteorite could give us crucial clues into how our Earth-like neighbour had formed. The red planet is covered in countless asteroid impact craters, and until recently it seemed there was no way to tell which one was the home of Northwest Africa 7034. In new research, we sifted through...

