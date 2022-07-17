ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 3 dead in shooting at Indiana shopping mall, gunman stopped by Good Samaritan with handgun

By Post Staff
New York Post
 2 days ago
The shooting took place at Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana. WTHR

At least three people are dead after a gunman began firing inside the Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana Sunday evening, police said.

Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said during a press conference the gunman was also dead and another two victims were injured and being treated. Their conditions were not known.

The shooter was stopped after a Good Samaritan armed with a handgun fired at the suspect, Ison said. That person is cooperating fully, Ison said.

“We believe at this time, investigators are still questioning the individual involved, but it appears that a Good Samaritan who was armed observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter,” Ison said.

Police responding to the scene of the mall shooting in Greenwood.
At least two people were killed in the shooting, according to a report.

Everyone has been evacuated from the mall following the shooting that began around 6 p.m., Ison said.

“As you can imagine this type of situation is horrible,” Ison said. “It’s rocked us to our core.”

The gunman was a male who had a long rifle with several magazines of ammunition and began firing at the food court, Ison said during the press conference streamed by WTHR. His identity has not been revealed.

Two additional people were reportedly injured in the shooting.
One mall employee reportedly said she heard “like 30 gunshots” while working.

A motive is not known at this time, Ison said.

