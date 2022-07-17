ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Henrik Stenson on verge of joining LIV Golf, likely losing Ryder Cup captaincy

By Mark Cannizzaro
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The controversial LIV Golf tour has struck golf with yet another bombshell development just hours after Cameron Smith was crowned as the British Open champion Sunday night.

The Greg Norman-fronted, Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, which has rattled the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, has now officially touched the beloved Ryder Cup.

According to the Swedish newspaper Expressen, European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson is on the verge of joining LIV Golf.

If the 46-year-old Swede, who missed the Open cut by one shot on Friday at St. Andrews, indeed joins LIV it’s believed that he would immediately be stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is to be played at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, 2023.

Stenson, the 2016 Open champion who has enjoyed an impressive Ryder Cup career, helping Europe to victory in three of five of his appearances as a player, said when he was appointed, “I am absolutely thrilled and delighted to be the European Ryder Cup Captain. It’s a huge honor and I was humbled to get the call confirming the news. I will do everything in my power and leave no stone unturned in the quest to get the Ryder Cup back in European hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mcFHa_0gj19zgt00
Henrik Stenson
AFP via Getty Images

“The Ryder Cup is golf, and sport, at its very best. I got goose bumps every time I pulled on a European shirt as a player and that will be magnified in the role of captain. When I started out as a professional golfer, it was beyond my wildest dreams that, one day, I would follow in the footsteps of legends of the game such as Seve [Ballesteros] and be the European Ryder Cup Captain. But today proves that, sometimes, dreams do come true.”

That dream appears to be on the verge of dying as Stenson chooses the Saudi money over legacy.

Stenson told reporters after he missed the cut Friday that his schedule for the remainder of the year was “undecided.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VdmZs_0gj19zgt00
Cameron Smith gets by Rory McIlroy to win British Open in thrilling finish

Stenson, who was named captain in March, may be replaced by Luke Donald, who seems to be next in line. Stenson had already appointed Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari as two of his assistants.

American captain Zach Johnson has already stated that no LIV players will be able to play any part in next year’s match.

Should Stenson go to LIV, he’ll join a number of other European Ryder Cup stalwarts who have made the move, including Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Paul Casey, Martin Kaymer, Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell, all of whom would have been strong contenders for the captaincy in the coming years.

Speaking of Garcia, the 42-year-old Spaniard went off after what may have been his final St. Andrews British Open round on Sunday.

Garcia told Spanish reporters after his round that he plans to resign from the DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour, because he doesn’t “feel loved.’’

Garcia, who finished 2-under par for the week at the Open, resigning from the DP World Tour will make him ineligible for the Ryder Cup, despite the fact that he’s the all-time leading points scorer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5gV1_0gj19zgt00
Sergio Garcia reacts during the final round of the British Open.
REUTERS

“I am quite clear about what I am going to do with the European circuit — probably leave it,” Garcia said. “Honestly, I want to play where they love me. I like to feel loved and sincerely in the European Tour I don’t feel loved now. I have what I have and I am very happy with it and I want to enjoy it to the fullest. I’ll play less, I’ll be home more.

“If I don’t play big [events, like majors and Ryder Cups], then I don’t play them, but honestly I don’t care much either.’’

Garcia said, “There are comments that do not make you feel good,’’ referring to the PGA Tour and DP World Tour denouncing LIV Golf.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=026Pr5_0gj19zgt00
Ian Poulter gets testy with reporter over being booed at British Open for LIV Golf ties

“I have given more than half of my life to the European Tour and feel that because you make a personal and professional decision and look once for you they treat you like that, it’s not worth it,’’ he said. “There are things that can be done differently. What they are doing is a shame because the European Tour is going to become the fifth [best] in the world.”

The LIV Golf players were treated like dirt this week. Not a single player involved with LIV was invited into the media room for a pre-tournament press conference by the R&A. Norman, a two-time Open champion, was essentially banned from coming to St. Andrews to partake in the Tuesday night Champions Dinner or the Monday exhibition involving past champions.

Phil Mickelson was asked by the R&A not to attend either, which he obliged, despite the fact that he was playing in the tournament.

Anyone watching the TV coverage could notice that LIV players were barely shown on the broadcasts.

Cameron Smith, who won the Open on Sunday, has been rumored to be mulling a move to LIV and was asked about it during his victory press conference.

“I just won the British Open, and you’re asking about that,’’ he said. “I think that’s pretty not that good. I don’t know, mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff. I’m here to win golf tournaments.”

Comments / 0

Related
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Angry Cameron Smith clashes with reporter who asked him about joining Saudi rebel tour straight after his stunning St Andrews victory: 'I just won the British Open and you're asking about that?'

Cameron Smith's celebrations after taking out the British Open were soured when he clashed with a reporter who asked him about joining the rebel Saudi LIV tour straight after his incredible victory. The journalist apologised for the poor timing before quizzing the Queenslander on rumours he'd join the controversial breakaway...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Meet The Rumored Girlfriend Of The Open Contender Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith just rolled in his fourth-straight birdie to tie Rory McIlroy for the lead at The Open with five holes to play. The 28-year-old Australian, who finished tied for third at the Masters in April and tied for 13th at the PGA Championship in May, is 18-under right now as he tries to win the first major of his career.
GOLF
The Spun

CBS' Amanda Balionis Renner Has Telling Comment About Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy watched a golden opportunity to win The Open Championship slip away Sunday. While he held his own during the final round, shooting 2-under without a bogey at St. Andrews, he nevertheless got passed by Cameron Smith and Cameron Young. The golfers shot 8-under and 7-under, respectively, on the...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Henrik Stenson
Daily Mail

Henrik Stenson set to be STRIPPED of Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede close to finalising a switch to the Saudi-backed LIV series... as new Open champion Cameron Smith refuses to deny rumours that he may also join

Henrik Stenson is set to be stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede poised to join the Saudi-backed LIV series. In a hugely controversial move that has been anticipated in recent weeks, Stenson, 46, is understood to be close to finalising a switch to Greg Norman’s breakaway tour.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: Rory McIlroy wept in Erica Stoll's arms after heartbreak at The Open

Rory McIlroy may have kept up a brave front after another major escaped his grasp at the 150th Open Championship. But according to Golf.Com, the 33-year-old Northern Irishman burst into floods of tears no sooner had he embraced his wife Erica Stoll after doing his round of media interviews. If...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#British Open#Liv Golf#Saudi#Swedish#Expressen#European#Swede#Getty Images
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Honest Take On Not Winning The Open

Rory McIlroy looked poised to win his first major since 2014 today. He led the 150th Open Championship by as many as four shots before finished in third. Although McIlroy brought his final score to 18-under by shooting 2-under during a bogey-free Sunday, it wasn't enough to secure the Claret Jug. Cameron Smith surged ahead of him with an 8-under 64 in the final round at St. Andrews. Cameron Young also moved into second at -19.
GOLF
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Speaks Out Sunday: Golf World Reacts

Prominent golf reporter Amanda Balionis Renner is speaking out in support of Rory McIlroy. McIlroy failed to win The Open Championship on Sunday, despite leading by multiple strokes in the final round. Following his disappointing finish, McIlroy spoke with reporters, something he didn't have to do. "Reminder that players do...
GOLF
Golf.com

‘I don’t want to play it again’: Players react to the Old Course’s 17th hole

The Old Course at St. Andrews has been there for the taking all week. Everything leading up to the Open Championship played into the players’ favor. It was a dry summer in St. Andrews, which let the course get firm and fast. Then, during tournament week, the wind dropped. It stopped short of being easy, but it was far from difficult, either. If you hit the shots, you could shoot low. And players did.
GOLF
FanSided

Rory McIlroy was all class about Cameron Smith winning British Open

Rory McIlroy, despite a four-shot lead entering Sunday, watched the British Open slip away to Cameron Smith. After the round, though, he was all class. The weight of the world might’ve been on the shoulders of Rory McIlroy on Sunday at St. Andrews. The Open Championship was his to lose with a four-stroke lead outside of Viktor Hovland, he of never finishing inside the Top 10 at a prior major, who was tied with him. Cameron Smith, of course, had a different narrative in mind.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cam Smith Asked About Rumors He's Joining LIV Golf

Cameron Smith isn't focused on the rumors about him joining LIV Golf right now. After all, he just won The Open for the first time and also secured his first major win in the process. He finished at 20-under for the event, which was one shot better than Cameron Young and two shots better than Rory McIlroy.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Cameron Smith reveals answer to big Claret Jug question

Cameron Smith has found the answer to the big question he posed after he won The Open Championship on Sunday. After he rode an incredible putting performance to a victory at St. Andrews, Smith said in an interview with BBC that he planned to find out how many beers will fit inside the Claret Jug. He provided the answer on Monday.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Cam Smith stuffing the claret jug in an overhead bin is the only relatable thing about him right now

Nothing about Cameron Smith the golfer is relatable right now, not even the fact that he had (more than) a few beers on Sunday evening. There's a big difference between enjoying some adult beverages after shooting 20 under to win the Open Championship at St. Andrews and enjoying some adult beverages alone on your couch because "it's Sunday." We are not the same.
GOLF
The Spun

Cam Smith Reveals His Plans For The Claret Jug

Cameron Smith is ready to start celebrating after his historic win at The Open. Smith won his first major on Sunday as he delivered a performance for the ages. He couldn't miss a putt down the stretch and won the event with a birdie on the 18th hole. That birdie...
GOLF
FanSided

British Open purse 2022: Payout by player, finishing position

Taking stock of the British Open payout to see how much prize money The Open Championship winner and every player takes home from the purse. There’s nothing quite like the British Open being played at St. Andrews and the Old Course has certainly delivered for the 150th Open Championship this week. It’s been a low-scoring ride overall but the golf has been challenging, the leaderboard has been stellar, and there have been numerous unforgettable moments throughout all of the action.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameron Smith earns $2.5 million and the full prize money payouts for each player at the 2022 British Open at St. Andrews

It pays to play well in professional golf tournaments, especially at major championships. Just ask this week’s winner, Cameron Smith. The 28-year-old Aussie shot an 8-under 64 at the Old Course at St. Andrews in the final round of the 150th playing of the Open Championship to overcome a four-shot deficit and earn a one-shot win over Cameron Young to claim his first major title. Smith finished at 20 under to earn the top prize of $2.5 million, with Young taking home $1.46 million. Not a bad consolation prize.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LIV Golf announces field for event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, leaves three spots open for new players

Get ready for three more players to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series. On Tuesday afternoon, the Greg Norman-led, Saudi Arabia-funded upstart circuit announced the field for its upcoming third event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 29-31, but three spots were left to be filled “in the coming days.” Teams have yet to be finalized, as well.
GOLF
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy