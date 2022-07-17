ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns to pursue backup for Jacoby Brissett if Deshaun Watson is suspended

The Browns plan on signing an extra quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett if Deshaun Watson is suspended, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot.

Watson, who had dozens of sexual misconduct claims made against him, may face a “lengthy” suspension as Cleveland waits for a decision from Judge Sue L. Robinson, who is presiding over the quarterback’s NFL disciplinary proceedings.

With former franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield dealt to the Panthers on July 6, Brissett is set to become the Browns’ starter if the NFL suspends Watson. The NFL is looking to suspend the former Texan quarterback indefinitely.

With the Browns’ training camp ticking closer, and Watson’s suspension uncertain, Cleveland may be back on the market for a last-minute pickup.

Brissett, who previously served as a starting quarterback for both the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins, signed a one-year contract with the Browns back in March.

Jacoby Brissett may be thrown into the Browns’ starting quarterback spot if Deshaun Watson is suspended.
Deshaun Watson’s time as a quarterback is up in the air as the NFL investigates the sexual misconduct allegations brought against him by dozens of massage therapists.

Joshua Dobbs, a 27-year-old journeyman, currently sits as the third-string quarterback on Cleveland’s depth chart.

It’s unclear who the Browns plan on signing if Watson is suspended.

