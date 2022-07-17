ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon fans enjoy PokeFest

By Xochilt Lagunas
 2 days ago
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pokemon fanatics gathered at the McAllen Convention Center Sunday for this year’s RGV PokeFest 2022.

In addition to onsite vendors, the event featured live pokemon battles, a cosplay contest and a card game tournament hosted by the stronghold card games.

The event attracted children and adults.

Ryan Garcia said he grew up watching Pokemon and was excited to meet other fans from across the Rio Grande Valley as this is his first time attending.

“It’s been growing every year, so, it’s exciting to go in this year,” Garcia said.

