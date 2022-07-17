ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

$7.25M winning lottery ticket unclaimed in Texas, but it’s nowhere near the largest prize in history

By Christopher Adams
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Uvmg_0gj18gCX00
FILE – Mega Millions lottery ticket (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Could you be the state’s next millionaire? Someone is about to be — as long as they claim their prize in time after purchasing a winning Lotto Texas ticket.

The jackpot-winning ticket — worth $7.25 million for the Lotto Texas drawing on June 25 — was purchased in Irving.

The lucky ticket buyer selected the cash value option at the time of purchase, meaning if claimed, they’ll receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

“If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

While $4.6 million may seem like a lot, it would actually be only the 451st largest Texas Lottery prize in history. Since being introduced in 1992, more than $75 billion in prizes have been handed out to players.

The largest prize in history was more than $157 million. A Mega Millions player in Leander received the jackpot in October 2019.

In total, four players have won more than $150 million, while the top 10 have all claimed more than $60 million.

Since the Texas Lottery’s introduction, 209 people have won more than $10 million, while 1,359 have won more than $1 million.

People from 45 states across the U.S. have won at least $10,000 in the history of the Texas Lottery. Outside Texas, Oklahoma has the most winners, 111, with Louisiana second with 90.

New Mexico, Arkansas and Florida all have more than 50 people who have won at least $10,000.

Outside of the U.S., people in six countries have won at least $10,000. Mexico has 73 Texas Lottery winners above that dollar amount, while Canada has two.

Belize, China, Pakistan and the United Kingdom all have one winner above $10,000.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas police arrest multiple men after 18-month long cartel investigation, 1 still wanted

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An 18-month long investigation into the LCB/I-30 cartel gang, has led to numerous arrests in recent weeks, according to Texarkana police. While investigating the murder of Jermaine Aldridge, who was killed in the Chili’s parking lot in 2020, detectives learned that it was “a murder for hire plot.” Detectives eventually determined […]
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Human remains found in BBQ grill at Houston home, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police in Texas are investigating a grisly scene in Houston after human remains were found in a barbecue on Tuesday. Houston police were called to a residence in southeastern part of the city after a repairman who was doing work at the home said he found the remains in a brick backyard grill. The repairman then left the home.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Florida State
City
China, TX
State
Texas State
City
Irving, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Leander, TX
City
Austin, TX
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
UPI News

Maryland man buys two lottery tickets by mistake, doubles his winnings

June 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland man mistakenly bought two lottery tickets with the same numbers, unintentionally doubling his winnings when the numbers came up. Adopting the moniker "Annapolis Man" to protect his anonymity, the 39-year-old truck driver scored a total of $50,000 after playing his birth-date numbers 72782 in the June 18 Pick 5 Evening Drawing.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
UPI News

Woman wins $30,000 from lottery ticket she received as a gift

July 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who received six scratch-off lottery tickets as a gift from a friend ended up winning a $30,000 prize from one of the games. The 38-year-old Aberdeen, Harford County, woman told Maryland Lottery officials she received a stack of scratch-off tickets as a gift from a good friend and one of the tickets, a $3 Diamond Bingo ticket, initially appeared to be a $100 winner.
ABERDEEN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Florida Lottery#451st#The Texas Lottery#Outsid
Chip Chick

This Guy Won $2 Million Dollars And He Owes It All To His Dog

We've discovered one of the cutest and most surprising lottery stories ever!. Leonard Linton, a 42-year-old man from Pinetta, Florida has recently won the Florida Lottery from using a '100x The Cash' scratch-off game. Leonard does have a special someone to thank for his big winnings - his little dachshund named Ivy!
PINETTA, FL
KETK / FOX51 News

Alba woman indicted for allegedly stealing more than $20,000 from the city of Quitman

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) — A grand jury has formally indicted an Alba woman after she was arrested in January for allegedly stealing more than $20,000 from the city of Quitman. Amber Raelynn Highnote, 35, of Alba, has been accused of theft by way of unlawfully acquiring and exercising control over property of the city of Quitman, which reportedly went on between February 2018 and July 2021, according to the official indictment document. Highnote’s official charge is theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000, which is a state jail level felony.
QUITMAN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

11-year-old who died told investigator his mother stabbed him

HOBBS, New Mexico — The Lea County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that 11-year-old Bruce Johnson, Jr., told an investigator his mother stabbed him. He would succumb to his injuries later that night, LCSO said. According to LCSO, deputies responded to the home shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Independent

Ted Cruz confirms he casually went on vacation amid another Texas weather crisis

Texas senator Ted Cruz was rumoured to have escaped yet another weather warning for the Lone Star state after he was spotted flying to the Bahamas.Mr Cruz said Texans should “be prepared and heed local officials’ warnings” on Friday because of a flash flood alert for Houston and the surrounding area. He added in a tweet: “My team and I are closely monitoring the ongoing weather”.Less than 24 hours later however, actor Craig Robinson appeared on The View live from the Bahamas and outed the Texas senator for being on his flight.That meant Mr Cruz was possibly on...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: Tyler man defecated on himself, crashed truck outside Dollar General

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was arrested on Saturday in Coffee City after bystanders said he crashed into two cars outside of a Dollar General. Officers who responded to the scene arrested Donald Burns, 54, for driving while intoxicated third or more, and said that “Burns had defecated on himself and had a trail of feces around the vehicle.”
KETK / FOX51 News

13-year-old, 8-year-old dead after crash in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — An 8-year-old and a 13-year-old were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle wreck on July 5. According to DPS, the wreck occurred on SH 64, approximately five miles southwest of Tyler at around 5:10 p.m. The vehicles involved were a 2003 GMC Envoy, carrying two adults and four […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy