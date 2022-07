It’s the economy, stupid. The phrase made famous in the 1992 presidential campaign could well be on Wall Street’s mind as entertainment giants report their second-quarter earnings in late July and August. After all, the upcoming quarterly results might not look so bad, as streaming hits like Stranger Things and Obi-Wan Kenobi respectively boost viewership at Netflix and Disney+ and box office smashes like Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick and Universal’s Jurassic World Dominion roll through theaters. But these titles may be a mirage obscuring headwinds this fall, meaning investors will listen at least as closely to executive forecasts, expectations and commentary...

BUSINESS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO