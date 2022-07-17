ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

No one was hurt after a fire at a Marion County Public School

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a fire at a Marion County Public School building last...

www.wcjb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Victim identified in Marion County death investigation

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators have identified the body of the man found dead on the side of the road in Reddick on Monday. The case is now being investigated as a homicide. Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the victim is Dequandre Alexander, 23, of Gainesville. Alexander’s body...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Whole mobile home stolen in Levy County, deputies say

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding an entire mobile home that was apparently stolen. Deputies say a 48ft single wide was left by a moving company on Northeast 71st Street between Bronson and Williston in May. Site prep was still in progress and the trailer was not strapped down.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

MCPS Technical Services Department building goes up in flames

Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to reports of of a building fire on Saturday, July 16th, near the Marion Technical College. OCF Public Information Officer, Ashley Lopez, says when units arrived to the scene, they found black smoke coming from the Technical Services Department of Marion County Public Schools building.
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Ocala, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Marion County, FL
Accidents
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
Gainesville, FL
Accidents
ocala-news.com

Woman without valid license arrested in Ocala after allegedly stealing rental vehicle

A 28-year-old woman was arrested after a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted her behind the steering wheel of a rental vehicle that was reported stolen. On Saturday, July 16, the MCSO deputy was conducting a routine patrol around the 3000 block of NW 16th Avenue in Ocala when a red Toyota 4Runner with an Illinois license plate was observed traveling southbound on NW 16th Avenue.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Dead man discovered along side of Marion County road

REDDICK, Fla. — An investigation has been launched after a dead person was found alongside a Marion County road. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 15700 block of NW 41st Avenue in Reddick at 10:15 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased black...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Wanted man takes his own life at Union County gas station

WORTHINGTON SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County Sheriff’s deputies say a wanted man killed himself after hours of negotiations at a gas station. Deputies say that early Tuesday morning, they responded to a 911 call about a man driving through the county threatening to end his life. Deputies pulled...
alachuatoday.com

Woman Dead in Single Vehicle Accident

MONTEOCHA ‒ The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is currently investigating a single vehicle traffic crash which resulted in one fatality. On July 10 at approximately 10 a.m., units from Alachua County Fire Rescue, LaCrosse Fire Rescue, ShandsCair, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident in the Monteocha area of Alachua County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ocala Fire Rescue#Mcps
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man drives for mile chased by deputy with lights and siren activated

A Leesburg man was arrested after a pursuit early Saturday morning after his darkly tinted windows aroused the suspicion of law enforcement. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol when he noticed a gray Ford pickup truck with extremely dark tinted windows and Washington license plates. As the deputy followed the truck southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27 he saw the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Kyle Loren Bagley, throw cigarette ashes from the driver’s side window. When the deputy activated his emergency lights, Bagley ignored them. Bagley made a left turn onto Eagles Nest Road, and the deputy activated his siren to get Bagley to stop. Bagley made a hand gesture toward the deputy and kept driving until finally stopping on Skycrest Boulevard, more than a mile from where the deputy originally turned on his emergency lights. The deputy removed Bagley from the truck and placed handcuffs on him.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department introduces newest member of K-9 unit

The Ocala Police Department is proud to introduce K-9 Marshal, its newest addition to the K-9 unit. K-9 Marshal is a hybrid canine – part Belgian Malinois and part German Shepherd. Born in Hungary on October 4, 2020, Marshal was purchased through Southern Coast K9 located in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Homeless Leesburg man arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle

A homeless Leesburg man was arrested in Eustis thanks to the work of a law enforcement K-9. Daniel Allen Owens, 50, was a passenger in a truck Saturday that was driven by a woman who attracted the attention of a Eustispolice officer. The woman had a “blank stare” as she drove past the officer on North Eustis Street. The woman quickly turned onto East McDonald Street and she and a passenger, later identified as Owens, got out of the vehicle and walked away before the officer could make contact with her. A check of the license plate led to the discovery that the woman had a suspended license.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Gilchrist County crash leaves one dead, one hurt

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead and another has serious injuries after a crash in Gilchrist County on Sunday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car was headed west on Northeast 100 Street Road near 22nd Court around 7:30 p.m. When the 62-year-old woman driving the car...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon man arrested after damaging victim’s SUV, covering it in engine oil

A 42-year-old Dunnellon man was arrested after he damaged a female victim’s SUV and covered the exterior of the vehicle in engine oil. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a criminal mischief incident. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the female victim who stated that the incident involved Kevin Lamont Cash.
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

Missing man from Clay County found safe

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Clay County Sheriff’s Office has ended the search for a “critical missing person” who was last known to be in the Marion County area. Deputies say, Dan Joseph McNeal, 82, was found safe in Palm Beach. Before being found, he was last...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

MCSO detectives launch death investigation on body found in Reddick

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation after finding a body in Reddick this morning. They found the body along NW 41st Ave. around 10:15 am. “I don’t really know what’s going on cause they don’t tell us anything,” said...
REDDICK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy