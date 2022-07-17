No one was hurt after a fire at a Marion County Public School

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators have identified the body of the man found dead on the side of the road in Reddick on Monday. The case is now being investigated as a homicide. Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the victim is Dequandre Alexander, 23, of Gainesville. Alexander’s body...
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding an entire mobile home that was apparently stolen. Deputies say a 48ft single wide was left by a moving company on Northeast 71st Street between Bronson and Williston in May. Site prep was still in progress and the trailer was not strapped down.
Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to reports of of a building fire on Saturday, July 16th, near the Marion Technical College. OCF Public Information Officer, Ashley Lopez, says when units arrived to the scene, they found black smoke coming from the Technical Services Department of Marion County Public Schools building.
A 28-year-old woman was arrested after a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted her behind the steering wheel of a rental vehicle that was reported stolen. On Saturday, July 16, the MCSO deputy was conducting a routine patrol around the 3000 block of NW 16th Avenue in Ocala when a red Toyota 4Runner with an Illinois license plate was observed traveling southbound on NW 16th Avenue.
WORTHINGTON SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County Sheriff’s deputies say a wanted man killed himself after hours of negotiations at a gas station. Deputies say that early Tuesday morning, they responded to a 911 call about a man driving through the county threatening to end his life. Deputies pulled...
MONTEOCHA ‒ The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is currently investigating a single vehicle traffic crash which resulted in one fatality. On July 10 at approximately 10 a.m., units from Alachua County Fire Rescue, LaCrosse Fire Rescue, ShandsCair, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident in the Monteocha area of Alachua County.
A Leesburg man was arrested after a pursuit early Saturday morning after his darkly tinted windows aroused the suspicion of law enforcement. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol when he noticed a gray Ford pickup truck with extremely dark tinted windows and Washington license plates. As the deputy followed the truck southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27 he saw the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Kyle Loren Bagley, throw cigarette ashes from the driver’s side window. When the deputy activated his emergency lights, Bagley ignored them. Bagley made a left turn onto Eagles Nest Road, and the deputy activated his siren to get Bagley to stop. Bagley made a hand gesture toward the deputy and kept driving until finally stopping on Skycrest Boulevard, more than a mile from where the deputy originally turned on his emergency lights. The deputy removed Bagley from the truck and placed handcuffs on him.
The Ocala Police Department is proud to introduce K-9 Marshal, its newest addition to the K-9 unit. K-9 Marshal is a hybrid canine – part Belgian Malinois and part German Shepherd. Born in Hungary on October 4, 2020, Marshal was purchased through Southern Coast K9 located in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
A homeless Leesburg man was arrested in Eustis thanks to the work of a law enforcement K-9. Daniel Allen Owens, 50, was a passenger in a truck Saturday that was driven by a woman who attracted the attention of a Eustispolice officer. The woman had a “blank stare” as she drove past the officer on North Eustis Street. The woman quickly turned onto East McDonald Street and she and a passenger, later identified as Owens, got out of the vehicle and walked away before the officer could make contact with her. A check of the license plate led to the discovery that the woman had a suspended license.
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead and another has serious injuries after a crash in Gilchrist County on Sunday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car was headed west on Northeast 100 Street Road near 22nd Court around 7:30 p.m. When the 62-year-old woman driving the car...
DELAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Ten people are behind bars for dealing in methamphetamine. Former state prison guard Christina Guess was identified as the ringleader of the group. Reshard Campbell, 26, of Ocala was identified as the supplier. Most of the 24 lbs of meth were distributed out of Lake and...
A 42-year-old Dunnellon man was arrested after he damaged a female victim’s SUV and covered the exterior of the vehicle in engine oil. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a criminal mischief incident. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the female victim who stated that the incident involved Kevin Lamont Cash.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Clay County Sheriff’s Office has ended the search for a “critical missing person” who was last known to be in the Marion County area. Deputies say, Dan Joseph McNeal, 82, was found safe in Palm Beach. Before being found, he was last...
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on State Road 200 and SW 60th Street in Ocala just after midnight on Sunday. [TRENDING: TIMELINE: Another stormy afternoon...
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners are holding a public hearing on a plan to tighten litter laws. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. It will be held at the McPherson Governmental Campus Auditorium. The litter task force was created to study the litter problem in Marion County.
