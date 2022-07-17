ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson drivers see decreasing gas prices

By Thao Ta
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cIaN5_0gj188TC00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – You may have noticed the price of gas lowering in recent weeks. According to AAA, the decrease in demand, coupled with declining oil prices, is driving pump prices down.

Drivers in the Jackson area said it gives them some relief at the pumps. They’re holding on to hope that prices continue to dip.

Drivers line up for gas giveaway in Jackson

“We just went to Florida a couple of weeks ago. We just did what we wanted to do. It didn’t stop us because it was already preplanned,” said Robert Owens, who lives in Meridian.

“I didn’t really pay attention that they’re even going down. It gives me a little hope. Don’t have to stay home all the time now. I can at least go somewhere and visit. Can’t wait to see it go $1.97 again, like the old days,” said Dennis Satcher, who lives in Jackson.

Mississippi’s current average in gas prices is $4.05. Diesel is averaging $5.08.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Crash blocks lanes on I-55 at Fortification Street in Jackson

UPDATE: The crash site has been cleared. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities responded to a crash on I-55 at the Fortification Street exit in Jackson. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the crash has the two left southbound lanes blocked. MDOT officials said the scene should be clear in about an hour. There’s no […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Drivers line up for gas giveaway in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some drivers were lucky to snag free gas in Jackson on Saturday, July 16. The gas giveaway is thanks to the General Missionary Baptist State Convention of Mississippi. Dozens of drivers lined up along the J & A Fuel Store on Medgar Evers Boulevard. People were able to redeem a $50 […]
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Entergy announces planned power outages in Madison, Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Entergy Mississippi has announced scheduled power outages in Madison County and Hinds County to “incorporate reliability improvements” for their customers. On Wednesday, July 20, Entergy customers located near the West Street and N Capitol Street intersection in Clinton will experience a power outage...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Meridian, MS
Jackson, MS
Traffic
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Jackson, MS
State
Florida State
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors upset about illegal dumping

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in the Jericho Subdivision in Jackson said they are fed up with illegal dumping in the back of their properties. Neighbors said the issue is taking away from the positivity and the beauty of the neighborhood. Piles of garbage, old tires, debris, and old furniture can be found behind the […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Owner of Jackson’s oldest operating restaurant looking to sell business

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of a Jackson restaurant says he is ready to sell his 87-year-old establishment. The Mayflower Café is the oldest operating restaurant in the Capital City and has been passed down through the Kountouris family from generation to generation. Jerry Kountouris, 74, says he...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

BlueHealth Baptist Day of Health to be held July 23

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – BlueHealth Baptist, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and Baptist Memorial Healthcare will host a Day of Health event. The event will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at BlueHealth Baptist, located at 401 Baptist Drive in Madison.
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg leaders approve new high-tech cameras

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution to introduce high-tech cameras to the city. “It’s a step in the right direction, a step that is going to provide safety and security for our citizens. I also believe that we’ll be able to go to the next […]
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Aaa#Diesel#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Ridgeland adopts new rule to avoid water main breaks

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – In an effort to avoid water and sewer line breaks, the Ridgeland Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance that limits the hours of operation for boring companies. The Northside Sun reported city crews were working overtime hours to locate water and sewer line breaks, many of which were caused by boring […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

COVID-19 vaccines provided to Jackson community as cases rise

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) partnered with the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, July 19. Dozens of people went to One University Place to get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. One JSU facility member received his second booster. He said it was important to protect […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo police to patrol Grand Avenue for speeding

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police will be increasing patrol efforts on Grand Avenue to deter speeding. The Yazoo Herald reported the issue was brought before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen by a neighbor who said the street resembles a “racetrack,” with some cars reaching up to 60 mph. Mayor David Starling […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed, another shot at Exxon on Northside Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting that happened on Northside Drive on Sunday, July 17. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department said according to witnesses, the shooting happened in the parking lot of an Exxon near Northside Drive and Interstate 55 South. Brown said […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WJTV 12

Jackson remains without valid garbage contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba discusses the city’s ongoing issue with a garbage contract. The capital city is still without a valid contract after a special judge ruled in favor of the Jackson City Council. The mayor said he will continue to fight for Richard’s Disposal. Lumumba said he […]
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Disorderly Conduct and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake Arrests

CHASITY G ASHWORTH, 46, of Jackson, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. MICHAEL J BELL, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold for Other County, NCSO. Bond $0. GERALOINE S BENDER, 77, of Ridgeland, DUI – 1st, Speeding, CPD. Bond $1,331, $218. JEFFREY BILLY, 32, of Philadelphia,...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man arrested after chase in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested after a chase in Rankin County on Monday, July 18. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), a trooper tried to stop a vehicle that was traveling east on Interstate 20 in Rankin County just after 2:00 p.m. Investigators said the driver, Adrian L. Cox, […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Hermanville, MS – Justin R. Selvy Killed in Early Morning Collision on Hwy 18

Troopers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to reports of a fatal collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 18 in Hermanville at about 4:25 a.m. An investigation determined that the impact forced a 2017 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Justin R. Selvy, a resident of Vicksburg, to leave the paved portion of the roadway and crash into a tree.
HERMANVILLE, MS
WAPT

Vicksburg man runs off road, killed in crash in Claiborne County

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Claiborne County. According to MHP, officers responded to a crash on Highway 18 just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers said the driver of a 2017 Honda Accord was traveling east on Highway 18 when it left the road and collided into a tree on the westbound shoulder.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Face masks are no longer required inside Jackson Public Schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Face masks are no longer required inside Jackson Public Schools. Although this is optional, the district says masks are still encouraged. JPS said the new mandate could change based on the number of COVID-19 cases when school begins. As more than 20,000 students prepare to return...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

I-20, I-55 to close in Jackson for maintenance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that a closure will affect Interstate 20 and Interstate 55 in Jackson on Friday, July 29. MDOT officials said all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and Interstate 55 southbound at State Street will close that night,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy