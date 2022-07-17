Death toll rises to 4 in Indiana mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WXIN) — A mall in a suburb just south of Indianapolis was the site of a mass shooting Sunday afternoon that took the lives of three victims and the shooter, and injured two more. The Greenwood Police Department confirmed that around 6 p.m. Sunday a lone...
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man likely assembled a rifle in the bathroom of a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall before shooting five people in the food court, killing three of them before an armed shopper fatally shot him, authorities said Monday. Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood apparently was facing eviction before he opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening, the city’s police chief, James Ison, said at a news conference. Sapirman continued shooting people until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood, who was shopping with his girlfriend, Ison said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.” “Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen,” said the chief, noting that authorities were still trying to determine a motive for the attack.
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner’s Office is releasing details in its investigation into the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. On Tuesday, the coroner’s office released details from the autopsy reports. In the report, the coroner said the shooter sustained eight gunshot wounds. The report detailed that...
INDIANAPOLIS — The community is rallying around the family of two of the people shot and killed in the Greenwood Park Mall shooting on Sunday. A food fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, according to the organizer Diana Escobar. She told CBS4 they’re trying to do whatever they can to help the Pineda family with funeral expenses.
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The owners of a mall where a shooting took place Sunday had a policy in place making the location a “gun-free” zone. Last updated in April 2020, Simon Property Group states in its code of conduct that no weapons are allowed at their shopping centers. The group is the owner of the Greenwood Park Mall.
