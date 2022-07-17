ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito, TX

San Benito soldier killed in car crash near Fort Hood

By Diana Eva Maldonado
 2 days ago
(File: Getty)

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito soldier was killed over the weekend in an automobile accident near Fort Hood.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 2 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Sgt. Matthew Fernandez, of San Benito, struck another car.

Troopers say Fernandez was driving the wrong way on Interstate 14 near the Fort Hood T.J. Mills exit in a 2017 Toyota Corolla when he struck a 2013 Kia Optima that was traveling westbound on the interstate.

His car caught fire and troopers say good Samaritans attempted to free Fernandez from his burning vehicle but were unsuccessful.

Investigators say two rear seat passengers in the Kia were not wearing their seatbelts and died in the crash.

They were identified as 22-year-old Joshua Smith, of Copperas Cove, Texas, and 20-year-old Aaliyah Maria Peinado, of Nipomo, California.

The driver of the Kia was taken to an area hospital in Temple, Texas.

News Channel 25

fox44news.com

Victim in fatal Waco crash identified

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal crash on 18th Street has been identified. On Monday morning, Waco Police identified 57-year-old Edwardo Zamora as the driver who passed away due to injuries sustained from a crash on Saturday. Officers were called to 18th Street and...
ValleyCentral

Update: Missing Weslaco man found

Update: Luciano Vasquez Cantu was located and is in good health, according to the Weslaco Police Department. WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas DPS has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Weslaco man. A Weslaco Police Missing Person report said Luciano Vasquez Cantu was last seen on July 18 at 2 p.m. on the […]
borderreport.com

Missing shrimper identified as La Feria resident

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A missing shrimper last seen on South Padre Island has been identified as 35-year-old Christopher Vargas from La Feria. According to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard, Vargas fell from a shrimp trawler 35 miles off the coast of South Padre Island early Saturday morning. Vargas was last seen wearing a tank top and shorts. He was not wearing a life vest when he fell overboard.
Nationwide Report

Matthew Fernandez, Joshua Smith, both 22, and 20-year-old Aaliyah Marie Peinado dead in a crash (Bell County, TX)

Matthew Fernandez, Joshua Smith, both 22, and 20-year-old Aaliyah Marie Peinado dead in a crash (Bell County, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Matthew Fernandez, of Ft. Hood, 22-year-old Joshua Smith, of Copperas Cove, and 20-year-old Aaliyah Marie Peinado, of Nipomo, as the victims who lost their lives following a fiery accident that also injured a 20-year-old woman, from Copperas Cove, on Saturday in Bell County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported at about 1:56 a.m. in IH-14 [...]
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD seeking info on splash pad vandalism

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Harlingen Police Department is seeing information regarding criminal mischief that occurred at Lon C. Hill Park. Sometime between the night of July 17 and the morning of July 18, an unknown subject(s) damaged the splash pad located at Lon C. Hill Park. The operational...
KCEN

Home destroyed in Coryell County fire

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Multiple agencies responded to a fire that burned several acres in Coryell County Monday afternoon. TAMFS said the fire started at 750 Hempel Dr. in Copperas Cove. Per a government incident report site, the fire destroyed a home, two vehicles and a horse trailer while two homes received minor damage.
ValleyCentral

Update: Missing Brownsville girl found

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing minor. Police say Paula Moreno was last seen on July 16 from her residence on West Madison Avenue. She is described as 5′ feet tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.
KWTX

Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the three victims who died in the early morning fatal accident Saturday morning. Matthew Fernandez,22,; Joshua Smith,20; and Aaliyah Marie Peinado, 20, were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson. Fernandez was travelling...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Plane crashes in southern Oklahoma

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are responding to a reported plane crash Monday morning in southern Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said at least two people were on board when the plane crashed in Bryan County. They are working to determine how many people were hurt. This is a...
ValleyCentral

Fire officials give update on Don-Wes Flea Market fire

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Don-Wes Flea Market was consumed by a fire on July 16, and fire officials learned new details about the blaze that left the longstanding market destroyed. “This was an old building; it was over a hundred years old. It’s heartbreaking to see a lot of them lose their livelihood,” said […]
