BOTETOURT CO, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of kids lined up to go inside The StarLab this past week to learn about constellations and the visibility of stars. StarLab is an inflatable and portable planetarium giving people the opportunity to view the night sky. Kids can also learn how much light pollution affects the visibility of constellations. Botetourt County Libraries was finally able to host these events after they were postponed many times due to the pandemic.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO