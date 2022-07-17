ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Outage strikes Louisiana food stamp debit card system

By Dionne Johnson
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XygAj_0gj16s3500

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) released a statement Sunday, July 17, confirming the a (SNAP) benefits outage.

Read it below:

DCFS has confirmed that a communication outage involving our national carrier Sunday (7/17/22) caused EBT transactions at Louisiana SNAP retailers to be denied.

We regret any inconvenience this issue has caused our EBT card holders and we anticipate the issue to be resolved later today.

EBT recipients can call the LifeInCheck EBT Call Center (1-888-997-1117) or use the LifeInCheck EBT smart ph one app for their balance or to report their card lost, stolen or damaged. Card holders should ask retailers if the merchant will support a manual voucher for SNAP purchases until electronic purchases are restored. Some retailers have this capability.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 31

lonewolf58
2d ago

what I don't understand is why can't people 64 disabled under 22.k be able to get food stamps I tried many times all they said was "you make to much" they don't care how much you pay rent.food.utilites are. they don't even look at that ....I'm on ssdi I don't think it's fair some people sell their food stamps while others on a fixed income have to suffer worked all my life for what not even having enough food for the month t me its not right

Reply(13)
27
Pixie Dust
1d ago

Keep in mind most of the negative comments come from mad people apply for food stamps or just buy some like I do lmfaooooo

Reply(1)
3
lonewolf58
2d ago

yes they have food banks but kind of hard to bet to when you can't afford a.car

Reply
6
Related
WDSU

Scammers targeting Amazon shoppers in Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Better Business Bureau is warning Amazon customers in Southeast Louisiana to look for scammers. In recent weeks, the agency has received several complaints from customers who say they are getting suspicious calls or emails from someone claiming to be with the retail giant. Cynthia Albert,...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Louisiana SNAP benefits system down, DCFS says

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits system is down, DCFS confirmed Sunday afternoon. The department released the following statement about the outage:. "DCFS has confirmed that a communication outage involving our national carrier Sunday (7/17/22) caused EBT transactions at Louisiana SNAP retailers to be denied....
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KTBS

Louisiana SNAP benefits system back up after being down most of Sunday

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits system was down most of Sunday, but was functional at 5:45 p.m., DCFS said. The department released the following statement about the outage:. "DCFS has confirmed that a communication outage involving our national carrier Sunday (7/17/22) caused EBT transactions...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana homeowners who lost their policies following company's liquidation get 60-day extension

(The Center Square) — About 42,000 homeowners insured by Southern Fidelity will get another 60 days to find new policies following the company’s liquidation on Friday. The extension, negotiated by Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, will give Southern Fidelity customers until September 13 to find a new policy, or sign with Louisiana Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort, WVUE reports.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit Card#Food Stamp#Dcfs#Ebt#Nexstar Media Inc
L'Observateur

LOUISIANA BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND CUSTOMER SERVICE JOBS FEATURED AT ONLINE CAREER FAIR

BATON ROUGE, La. – Registration is now open for an LED FastStart online career fair that will connect job seekers with Louisiana companies filling a wide range of business operations and customer service positions. The online event will take place Wednesday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, and participants can register in advance or at the start of the event.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Popular I-10 detour that connects Louisiana and Mississippi is closed indefinitely. Here’s why.

A popular detour some drivers use when there’s traffic congestion on Interstate 10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line is closed indefinitely. The West Pearl River Bridge on Highway 90 has been closed since May 24 when workers with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development discovered “significant deterioration” of the deck supports, according to Chris Welty, the public information officer for DOTD.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Louisiana

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System -- firearm background checks are often used as a proxy for gun sales.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS 42

Roadside welfare check ends with Louisiana man sentenced to 15 years behind bars

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man will be spending years in prison after police found a gun in his car during a stop on the side of the road, prosecutors report. Alvin Porterie, Jr., 51, of Port Allen, was recently sentenced to 15 years behind bars by U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick. After submitting a guilty plea, Porterie, Jr., was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy