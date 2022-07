KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department has identified a woman found shot on Saturday. A homicide investigation is now underway. Jefasha Mitchell, 26, was found in a car in an alley on Louise Avenue on Saturday, July 16. She had been shot, police said. She was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO