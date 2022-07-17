ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal are keen to secure their £35m deal for Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko early this week... and move will pave the way for Premier League champions to step up their pursuit of Brighton star Marc Cucurella

Arsenal look set to instigate a domino chain of transfers early this week by completing the signing of Manchester City's Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko for £35million.

Zinchenko played 28 games for the Citizens last season, and the blue half of Manchester will be keen to find a replacement.

His departure will accelerate City's bid for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella.

Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko is set for a £35m switch from Manchester City to Arsenal
City look to replace the outbound Zinchenko with Brighton's Olympic star Marc Cucurella

The Olympic silver medallist made 38 appearances for the south coast club in the 2021-22 campaign, and is thought to be seen as a worthy addition to the Champions League squad of the Premier League champions if Zinchenko leaves.

City midfielder Lewis Fiorini has joined Blackpool on loan for the season, with the 20-year-old keen to continue his relationship with coach Michael Appleton which began at Lincoln City last season.

Blackpool are also thought to be interested in a similar move for Liverpool's 21-year-old defender Rhys Williams.

