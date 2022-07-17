ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

TV licence fee is 'regressive' and should be reformed, House of Lords report says

By Paul Revoir Media
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The TV licence fee is ‘regressive’ and could be replaced with a ‘viable alternative’ system, a House of Lords report has said.

Peers said that the BBC faced ‘stagnation and decline’ if it did not come up with a ‘bold’ new plan for its future.

The report by the Lords communications and digital committee added that raising the fee hits ‘the poorest hardest’ and suggested that a new universal household levy could be introduced which could be linked to council tax.

Other alternative ‘progressive’ funding models could include a ‘ring-fenced’ income tax or offering discounts to people on low incomes.

The BBC could also explore ‘hybrid’ subscriptions meaning ‘core’ programmes, such as the news, remain publicly funded while other shows, like Strictly Come Dancing, are hidden behind a paywall.

The report, called Licence To Change: BBC Future Funding, comes after Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries froze the £159-a-year licence fee until 2024. She has called on the BBC to overhaul the ‘completely outdated’ system and signalled that she intends to axe it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ke26n_0gj16EBN00
The BBC TV licence fee is ‘regressive’ and could be replaced with a ‘viable alternative’ system, a House of Lords report has said (file photo)

Committee chairman Baroness Stowell of Beeston warned that the BBC needed to ‘seize this opportunity to reform’ since ‘the status quo is not an option’.

She told the Daily Mail: ‘[The BBC] is an important institution but it’s got to shift from where it’s been in the past – from just assuming that the importance of it will be accepted and people will be willing to pay for it the way they always have.

‘What you have to look at is the bigger picture here. Politically, the idea that the licence fee is going to increase to the extent that would be necessary to fund even a reduced form of the BBC is quite hard to see.’

The committee took evidence from a wide range of experts, including the BBC’s director-general Tim Davie and former media minister Julia Lopez, before compiling the report.

The 73-page document recommended against entirely subscription or advertising-funded models, saying that some sort of public funding remained ‘necessary’.

However the committee, which includes former director-general Lord Hall and ex-culture minister Lord Vaizey, warned that the licence fee’s drawbacks were becoming ‘increasingly salient’.

The report added: ‘[The BBC] must compete with vastly better funded international streaming giants and respond to growing questions about its value in the face of expanding consumer choice and failure properly to represent all sectors of the UK.’

A BBC spokesman ‘welcomed’ the report, adding: ‘We agree we need to keep reforming which is what we have been doing at pace.’

A DCMS spokesman said the report proved ‘it is right that we examine the future of the licence fee’.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears

Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
U.K.
Deadline

BBC Funding Debate Damaged By “Dissatisfied Audiences And Declining Viewing Share,” Says UK House Of Lords Report

Click here to read the full article. “Dissatisfied audiences and declining viewing share” could damage the legitimacy of the BBC funding debate, according to an influential UK House of Lords report, which urged the corporation to “seize the opportunity to generate momentum for change.” The long-awaited Licence to Change BBC Future Funding report was unveiled with the future of the 100-year-old funding model due to be debated this week, and the Lords said that debate is being undermined by the view from some parts of the country that the BBC is not for them. “The BBC cannot provide content that pleases everyone all...
NFL
The Guardian

I grew up where Liz Truss did, attended the same school. She’s not telling you the truth

Liz Truss may trail Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race, but as the “continuity candidate” to succeed Boris Johnson, she has a hard-right base to please. To that end, she has chosen to repeat old attacks on her home and her old school. She lived and went to school in Roundhay, a leafy suburb of Leeds. I know a bit about it – I grew up there at the same time. I too went to that school.
POLITICS
The Independent

Plan for Boris Johnson to appoint 39 new Tory-supporting peers condemned as ‘bung to mates’

A plan for Boris Johnson to appoint 39 new Tory-supporting peers to ram through controversial Brexit legislation has been condemned as a “bung to mates”.Labour and the Liberal Democrats have attacked the secret proposal – called “Project Homer” – put forward by the consultancy group run by the prime minister’s controversial adviser Lynton Crosby. Seen by ITV News, it says Mr Johnson would have avoided half of the defeats he has suffered in the House of Lords if the Conservatives had around 40 additional committed peers. It also proposes improving peers’ loyalty to the government by offering other honours...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Davie
Person
Nadine Dorries
The Independent

Blair was warned on peril of repealing same-sex education law ahead of election

Tony Blair was warned about the Labour government’s commitment to scrapping the infamous law banning the “promotion” of homosexuality in schools in the run-up to the 2001 general election, records show.David Blunkett, then the education secretary, twice wrote to the prime minister to voice his concerns regarding the furore over Section 28.It followed months of debate over potential changes to same-sex education in schools.In one letter to Mr Blair, in December 1999, a concerned Mr Blunkett wrote: “We appear to be in real danger of getting on the wrong side of the argument in relation to the family.“Whatever we do,...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Of Lords#Advertising#Uk#Licence To Change#Bbc Future Funding
buckinghamshirelive.com

Expert warns of new Covid symptom appearing at night

A Covid expert has spoken about new symptoms that those with the latest strain of the virus are experiencing - including one that appears at night. Irish professor Luke O'Neill said the newly identified sign of BA.5 variant of Omicron was published yesterday. The number of people across the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Fury: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Demanding' An Apology From Queen Elizabeth To Save Career & Marriage? Prince Charles' Son Reportedly 'Fading' In U.K. Memory

Prince Harry is undeniably one of the most talked-about members of the royal family despite his shocking exit in 2020. In an interview, the younger brother of Prince William, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, revealed that the ceaseless attack of the British media and the ongoing “racism” behind the palace doors forced them to leave British soil for good.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ukrainian girl, 11, is forced to return to her war-torn homeland after Home Office officials repeatedly rejected her visa bid to live with her aunt in Britain

A Ukrainian girl has been forced to return to her war-torn home city after her hopes of a starting a new life with her aunt and cousin in the UK were dashed. Alisa Miroshyna, 11, spent nearly three months in Poland waiting for a visa after her parents who both serve in the Ukrainian Army got legal papers, allowing her aunt to act for her.
U.K.
AOL Corp

Why the Queen Won't Release Meghan Markle's 'Inflammatory' Bullying Report

Protecting her family — and the crown. Royal expert Katie Nicholl explained that Queen Elizabeth II won’t release anything about the bullying report filed against Meghan Markle because the sovereign wants to shield the monarchy and her loved ones from the negativity. “Everything that I’m hearing at the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Tenant, 44, who was stranded in Australia due to Covid claims he returned to London to find a stranger living in his Housing Association flat after an employee secretly moved someone in and collected the rent

A man who was stranded in Australia during the pandemic has revealed how he returned home to London to find a stranger living in his flat. Filippe Scalora, 41, from Chelsea, London, claims an employee from Clarion, the UK's largest housing association, moved another tenant into the flat and collected the rent herself.
WORLD
The Independent

Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK

Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany

The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

West Midlands train passengers face disruption from trackside fire

Train passengers have been warned of disruption throughout Sunday to services between Birmingham and Liverpool due to a fire. The blaze, next to the track between Stafford and Crewe, has affected journeys between those stations, National Rail Enquiries said. Disruption is expected until the end of Sunday. Passengers have been...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

494K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy