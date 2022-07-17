ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 19:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is...

Special Weather Statement issued for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Vinton High temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. Hot temperatures combined with dewpoints in the low 70s will result in heat index values in the upper 90s from this afternoon into the evening. Use caution if working or spending time outside today. Remember to take breaks indoors or in the shade, and stay hydrated. Check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, as temperatures inside the vehicle can rapidly become extreme.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Special Weather Statement issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Delaware, Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 04:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Clark; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Hardin; Hocking; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Pickaway; Ross; Shelby; Union HOT CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON The combination of temperatures reaching into the upper 80s to lower 90s with high humidity will allow for heat index values in the middle to upper 90s this afternoon. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence High temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. Hot temperatures combined with dewpoints in the low 70s will result in heat index values in the upper 90s from this afternoon into the evening. Use caution if working or spending time outside today. Remember to take breaks indoors or in the shade, and stay hydrated. Check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, as temperatures inside the vehicle can rapidly become extreme.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
Special Weather Statement issued for Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Morgan; Perry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Perry and northwestern Morgan Counties through 545 PM EDT At 519 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bremen, or 8 miles west of New Lexington, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Lexington, Somerset, Shawnee, Perry State Forest, Crooksville and Junction City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pike FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTY At 951 PM EDT, The heaviest rain has ended across the warned area; however, excessive runoff will continue to cause high water concerns in low lying areas through 10:30 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Elkhorn City, Mouthcard, Toonerville, Fedscreek and Cedarville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
PIKE COUNTY, KY

