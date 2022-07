Summer Walker(Instragram) Summer Walker was very emotional at one of her recent performances at the Wireless Festival. During her performance, Summer Walker was sitting on her gigantic throne. The crowd began to sing along with her as she performed her 2018 song "Session 32." Walker reportedly broke down in tears because she was so moved by the support she was receiving from her admirers. The singer had to pause for a moment to blot her tears. She even gave the audience an explanation for her tears.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO