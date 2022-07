JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As West Walnut Street development marches on, the City of Johnson City closed on a new piece of prime real estate in the area. On Friday, July 15, the city became the new owner of 420 W Walnut St — a couple of acres of asphalt and concrete that represents another major investment along the street. An investment to the tune of $950 thousand, to be exact.

