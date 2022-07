LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After some much needed rain and relief from the heat on Sunday, Mother Nature is planning to bring back the hot weather for most of this week. Monday starts out cloudy with scattered showers and storms during the morning hours. By the afternoon, a cold front slips south of the Metro and the sun will try to come out. The sky will clear from northwest to southeast through the day, but it will be a slow process. Isolated storms are still possible during the afternoon hours, especially south of the Parkways. Highs will be in the 80s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO