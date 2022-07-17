The Vault: The history of surging gas prices across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The right lane of Interstate 64 West on the Sherman Minton Bridge is closed due to a vehicle fire. It happened around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the 0.3 mile marker, according to an alert from TRIMARC. WDRB Photojournalist Jeff Gordon took a picture of the SUV engulfed in flames just before 11 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new, recent study has listed cities in the United States according which ones have the best and worst drivers, and Louisville made the list. In fact, Louisville made the top of the list. According to a study conducted by Lending Tree's QuoteWizard, Louisville has the...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More police officers will soon be on the streets of Lyndon after a merger with a local police department allowed the city to create its own. The Graymoor-Devondale Police Department is now known at the Lyndon Police Department. The announcement was made Tuesday with Lyndon Mayor Brent Hagan and Chief Grady Throneberry.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is eyeing the long-vacant former Passport Health Plan site in west Louisville for a middle school. A document prepared in advance of Tuesday night's school board meeting shows an outline of the roughly 20-acre site at Broadway and 18th Street under the label "New Middle School in West Louisville."
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sitting in a room without air conditioning, in a house without power, Gaberiel Jones Jr. and Kaila Washington smile like they won the lottery. "We would dream about it at night," Washington said. "Before we even made an offer, before it even came on the market."
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A car hit a house Tuesday morning in Louisville's Bon Air neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. in the 3300 block of Allison Lane not far from Hikes Lane. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the call of...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 25 restaurants are offering $7 burgers for Louisville Burger Week. The event runs from July 18 to July 24, drawing in burger fanatics and people looking to explore local spots. Chefs will put their own take on the classic American burger, preparing gourmet and...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Crystal Dunn said she’s always looking for ways to help others, and that notion didn’t change even when she recently won the lottery. The Louisville, Kentucky, woman recently won $146,000. Earlier this month, Dunn played the Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play game online, waging $20....
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville radio station that has been a staple in the community turns 100 years old on Monday. WHAS Radio started broadcasting on July 18, 1922. It is now one of the longest-running radio stations in the country, covering everything from Pearl Harbor to interviews with presidents.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Lyndon plans to launch its own police department. In the past, the city has contracted with Graymoor-Devondale Police to serve the residents and businesses in Lyndon. Lyndon is home to more than 10,900 residents. More details are expected to be officially announced Tuesday...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two years ago, Louisville native Todd Bundy didn't know how to do a full top-end engine rebuild. "I didn't have an extensive background in auto or motorcycle mechanics," he said. "I didn't really grow up working on anything." That all changed when his grandfather encouraged him...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is WHAS11's coverage of the event in 2021. A Louisville favorite is returning for another year of community bonding and good eats. The Louisville Independent Business Alliance will host its annual Buy Local Fair at Louisville Water Tower Park July 30...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents at a senior housing complex in southwest Louisville are complaining about conditions at the facility. The seniors who live at Riverport Landings just off Cane Run Road said they have experienced rude employees to unsanitary living conditions. A group of residents voiced their concerns during...
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — A three-time USAC racing champion who ran on the high banks at Salem Speedway in southern Indiana over the years was murdered in California, according to police. Police say Bobby East, 38, was stabbed to death after arguing with a transient at a gas station...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer break for students in the Louisville area is nearing its end. Here is a list of school districts and their first day back in class in order by date:. Catholic schools in Jefferson County tend to follow the JCPS school calendar, but each school decides its own start date.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business at the Paddock Shops is now open and satisfying your sweet-tooth. Crumbl Cookies opened its second Louisville location on Friday. It's in the Paddock Shops near Barnes and Noble. The store is creating dozens of jobs and career opportunities. It's a chain cookie...
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Jeffersonville Parks Department is back again with one of southern Indiana's largest free country music concerts. "Jeff Goes Country" will be headlined by American Idol Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery. The event, sponsored by Watson’s and The Storage Project, is scheduled to take place on...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fundraiser to help a young girl who was severely injured in a lawnmower accident was postponed due to Sunday’s inclement weather. The Okolona Street Rods will host an open car show to raise money for two-year-old P.J. Palmer. She was involved an in accident...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Former CEO of General Electric Appliances is taking on a sweeter business adventure. Larry Johnston is now the chairman of The Peach Cobbler Factory off Bardstown Road. The dessert-centric shop brought Johnston back to Louisville after a long stint working for the grocery chain Albertsons....
