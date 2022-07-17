Louisville activist, political figure Clarence Yancey dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (July 18, 2022) — The Kentucky State Fair is one month away and the annual summertime celebration is announcing exciting new acts and returning fair favorites. From a new pirate- themed high wire show to long-time favorites like the Miller’s Border Collies, the annual festival has something for the whole family. Held Aug. 18-28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center, the Fair draws approximately 600,000 visitors for the once-a-year opportunity to experience fair food, music, animals, exhibits, entertainment and more.
