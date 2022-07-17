ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville activist, political figure Clarence Yancey dies

WHAS 11
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe prominent figure in Louisville politics was...

www.whas11.com

WHAS11

Louisville community mourns loss of beloved doctor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The doctor that performed the first kidney transplant and coronary artery bypass in Kentucky died Sunday. Though Dr. Allan Lansing was born in Ontario, Canada, he moved to Louisville in 1963 and made a staggering amount of contributions to the city including assisting in the second artificial heart implantation in the country according to his obituary.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS eyes former Passport site for west Louisville middle school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is eyeing the long-vacant former Passport Health Plan site in west Louisville for a middle school. A document prepared in advance of Tuesday night's school board meeting shows an outline of the roughly 20-acre site at Broadway and 18th Street under the label "New Middle School in West Louisville."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
thelevisalazer.com

31 Days Away, New Entertainment, Returning Favorites and Layout Announced for the 118th Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (July 18, 2022) — The Kentucky State Fair is one month away and the annual summertime celebration is announcing exciting new acts and returning fair favorites. From a new pirate- themed high wire show to long-time favorites like the Miller’s Border Collies, the annual festival has something for the whole family. Held Aug. 18-28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center, the Fair draws approximately 600,000 visitors for the once-a-year opportunity to experience fair food, music, animals, exhibits, entertainment and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
#Barbecue
wdrb.com

City of Lyndon to launch its own police department in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Lyndon plans to launch its own police department. In the past, the city has contracted with Graymoor-Devondale Police to serve the residents and businesses in Lyndon. Lyndon is home to more than 10,900 residents. More details are expected to be officially announced Tuesday...
LYNDON, KY
News Break
Politics
Wave 3

Officials identify Louisville 7-year-old who died while in foster care

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 7-year-old boy who died while in foster care in Louisville has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Ja’Ceon Terry died on Sunday within Norton Children’s Hospital while living within the Bellewood and Brooklawn foster care facility in Bashford Manor, according to a coroner’s report.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Drive-in Movies near Louisville

Drive-in movies have become very popular. People like going retro!. Pick an evening to spend time outdoors with the family. There are many places offering drive-in movies near Louisville. Drive-in movies near Louisville are fun for families this year because they are totally set up for social distancing. You stick...
LOUISVILLE, KY
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Bardstown (KY)

Kentucky’s second-oldest city, brimming with Georgian and Federal architecture, is known as the Bourbon Capital of the World. Bourbon has been distilled in Bardstown since 1776, and the industry has never been stronger, with new distilleries opening by the year. Coming to Bardstown and touring the aging warehouses and...
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville landlords now able to apply for rental assistance for tenants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville landlords can now apply for rental assistance for their tenants. Applications are open now for Landlord-Tenant Rental Assistance Program. Landlords can get assistance for their tenants who are behind on rent because of COVID-19. Assistance is available for all Jefferson County zip codes except 40223,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

