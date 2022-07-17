ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Monkeypox cases rising in US as COVID-19 surges again

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily members of victims in Uvalde school shooting hold press conference. Family members of victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting are expected to...

TheDailyBeast

Mom Drugged, Beat, and Burned Her Teen Daughter to Death, Prosecutors Allege

Rebecca Ruud allegedly drugged her daughter with the intent to burn her body, and then beat her to death when the girl woke up screaming in July 2017, prosecutors said in opening statements Monday at the mom’s bench trial in Ozark County, Missouri. Ruud, the biological mother of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, gave her daughter crushed hydrocodone, dragged her body to a burn pile on her rural farm and beat her to death with some sort of farm equipment, like a rake, prosecutors alleged. Their allegations are based partially off of accounts from three women imprisoned with Rudd, who claim the mom told them, unprompted, of how she killed her “bratty kid” in detail, prosecutors said. Rudd only had custody of Savannah for a few months before allegedly murdering the child because she wasn’t getting child support payments, which she worried would lead to her losing her farm, prosecutors alleged. Rudd’s lawyer insisted that the only part of the story that was true is Rudd burning Savannah’s body, Law & Crime reports.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
AFP

US boy, 8, shoots dead baby girl with father's gun

An eight-year-old boy shot dead a baby and wounded her toddler sister while playing with his father's gun in Florida last weekend, police said. "He pulls the gun from the holster, starts playing with it and fires a round into the one-year-old toddler, ultimately killing the one year old.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Texas man who was declared insane after killing father escapes from hospital

A Texas man, who was charged with murder for stabbing his father in 2013 but later acquited on an insanity plea, has fled from the state psychatric facility he was in, officials said on Monday. Alexander Scott Ervin, 29, was found missing from the hospital shortly after 7.30am on Monday. Police officials reviewed the hospital’s security footage and determined he fled after the mental health facility’s staff contacted authorities.Mr Ervin left his dormitory room at the North Texas State Hospital around 9pm on Sunday and climbed the 8ft security fence of the hospital before he headed north on foot around...
VERNON, TX
The Independent

Uvalde gunman waited for grandfather to leave house before shooting grandmother – who is still unable to speak

Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos waited for his grandfather to leave the house before shooting his grandmother in the face, lawmakers heard on Tuesday – as it was revealed that the 66-year-old is still unable to speak almost one month on from the attack.Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS), testified before the first Texas Senate public hearing on Tuesday morning about the ongoing investigation into the events surrounding the slaughter of 19 children and two teachers in Robb Elementary School.On 24 May, Ramos shot his grandmother Celia Gonzalez in the face at the home that...
UVALDE, TX
The Associated Press

Texas school shooter left trail of ominous warning signs

The Uvalde, Texas, gunman gave off so many warning signs that he was obsessed with violence and notoriety in the months leading up to the attack that teens who knew him began calling him “school shooter.” He was once bullied as a fourth-grader in one of the same classrooms where he killed 19 children and two teachers. And in the planning for the May 24 massacre, he collected articles about the Buffalo, New York, supermarket shooting and played video games with a young student while quizzing him about the school schedule. A state investigative report that highlighted law enforcement’s bungled...
UVALDE, TX

