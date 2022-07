America, by and large, is done with mask mandates. The federal mask mandate for mass transit was struck down in court in April. As of this month, not a single US state has a general-purpose mask mandate, down from the nation’s peak of 39 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia all required residents to mask up.“We’re not going to be able to have infinite series of mandates forcing people to do this, that and the other,” King County, Washington public health officer Dr Jeffrey Duchin said on Thursday of his region, which includes Seattle.The CDC still recommends...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO