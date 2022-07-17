Egyptian Blockchain Company Remooz Launches Smart NFT Marketplace

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Blockchain fintech company Intelly is launching a fractional NFT (F-NFT) real estate investment platform on July 20th. Investors will be given access to property investments worldwide using Intelly’s INTL token to purchase fractional real estate assets on its decentralized real estate investment platform. Intelly has successfully completed its initial coin offering at the beginning of 2022 and established the Intelly Exchange - a liquid real estate market in which investors can trade F-NFTs priced by market participants based on the underlying asset’s profitability. The exchange will list projects from the residential, commercial, and enterprise sectors like a branded beach club or restaurant, which are tokenized via F-NFT’s, allowing investors to switch between investments in a matter of seconds, depending on their risk appetite. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005426/en/ Intelly Launches an Innovative Real Estate Investment Platform on 20 July 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

