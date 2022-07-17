Storms overnight in Middle TN, some could have damaging winds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many of us are likely to be awakened by the sound of thunder overnight tonight as a round of storms pushes across the area.

A few of them could contain gusty damaging winds, frequent lightning and downpours. There is a low-end tornado threat in far northwest Middle Tennessee near the Tennessee River.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5) for much of Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky and a Slight Risk (category 2 of 5) for areas in northwest Middle Tennessee and West Kentucky.

The rough timing is around 11:30 pm to midnight in northwest and western areas, 1- 2 AM Nashville, and 2-4 PM east and south, though the storms may weaken in our eastern counties.





Monday will be off and on wet with scattered showers and storms. A few of those storms could have gusty winds, as well. This will end our 90-degree day streak with highs in the mid-80s.

We will also receive some much-needed rain.

However, the heat returns Tuesday, with temperatures pushing back into the low-90s. By Wednesday we could be in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index of 105°-110°.

