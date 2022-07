Taking stock of the British Open payout to see how much prize money The Open Championship winner and every player takes home from the purse. There’s nothing quite like the British Open being played at St. Andrews and the Old Course has certainly delivered for the 150th Open Championship this week. It’s been a low-scoring ride overall but the golf has been challenging, the leaderboard has been stellar, and there have been numerous unforgettable moments throughout all of the action.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO