In the East Village, condo owners near a Wingstop that opened in April are freaking out over the smell of fried chicken wafting into their homes, as reported on EV Grieve. “We are getting blasted all day, every day,” said the resident, who’s doing outreach for the board of 425 E. 13th Street. “I’ve lived here for 14 years — it’s literally unbearable.” The smell is affecting two buildings, the second at 426 E. 14th Street, with residents having reached out to corporate owners who were basically told to live with it: “We discussed this with our VP of Construction and Operations and we are within our rights per the terms of our lease. We suggest that you reach out to your landlord to discuss your concerns.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO