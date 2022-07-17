Event in Bastrop held to raise funds for Robb Elementary Memorial Fund

If you ever see a tortoise wandering West Austin alone, check his rear end for a set of labeled phone numbers and an Apple iTag. If that’s what you see, you’ll know you’ve found Bruce, who has a penchant for adventure.Bruce, a Sulcata tortoise, just returned to his Daveport Ranch home mid-last week from a six-day trip that had his family, Austinites Brian and Samantha Price, anxiously searching on foot. Brian searched between his 24-hour shifts as an ER doctor.“I was panicking because there was 109-degree weather, it was ridiculous, and there was no rain,” Brian said. “I was getting...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO