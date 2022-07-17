ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop, TX

Event in Bastrop held to raise funds for Robb Elementary Memorial Fund

KVUE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "Central Texas Cares" event was an...

www.kvue.com

roundtherocktx.com

Moving Sale at the Round Rock Library

In preparation for moving into their new amazing building, the Friends of the Library is hosting an equally amazing Book Sale! Enjoy the AC, stroll to your heart’s delight and support our Round Rock Library!. August 6th and 7th. Library Hours are Saturday 9am-6pm and Sunday 1-6pm.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Habitat for Humanity of Williamson County moves forward with affordable townhouse community

Shepherd's Village in Georgetown will include 12 condominium townhomes. (Rendering courtesy Habitat for Humanity of Williamson County) Habitat for Humanity of Williamson County is continuing to make progress on an affordable townhouse community coming to southeast Georgetown. In 2020, the housing nonprofit purchased a 1-acre lot between 21st and 22nd...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KXAN

National Daiquiri Day With Austin Daiquiri Factory

Did you know today was “National Daiquiri Day?” We are celebrating by having a local shop join us, Austin Daiquiri Factory. We are joined by owner, Iesha Griffin!. Daiquiris are a frozen adult beverage full of fruity deliciousness. They are super popular in New Orleans, Las Vegas, and many other popular tourist heavy cities. One of the cool things about Austin Daiquiri Factory is that you can take them to-go.
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Austin Emergency Center Opens Newly Renovated Freestanding Emergency Room Following Capital Infusion from ZT Corporate

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- ZT Corporate, a private equity firm that specializes in healthcare and automotive investments, announced the official ribbon cutting and re-opening of the Austin Emergency Center (AEC) serving the Arboretum area. The location, one of seven in Central Texas, is moving designations from an urgent care to a freestanding emergency center, open 24/7 with expanded services and technologies. The upgrade is the result of a capital infusion following ZT Corporate’s acquisition of AEC in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006034/en/ Austin Police Department at ribbon cutting event with Dr. Sandeepkumar Singh (CEO Austin Emergency Center), Taseer Badar (Chairman and CEO of ZT Corporate), Michelle Tribble (COO Austin Emergency Center) and Kraig Killough (President Altus Community Health). (Photo: Business Wire)
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Welcomes ‘Field of Light’ Exhibition

London-based artist Bruce Munro, known for his world-renowned light-focused installations, will bring his “Field of Light” exhibition to Austin’s Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center this fall. Hosted in collaboration with C3 Presents and the Wildflower Center, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow, July 19. Inspired...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

The adventures of Bruce: Beloved tortoise unites community search effort

If you ever see a tortoise wandering West Austin alone, check his rear end for a set of labeled phone numbers and an Apple iTag. If that’s what you see, you’ll know you’ve found Bruce, who has a penchant for adventure.Bruce, a Sulcata tortoise, just returned to his Daveport Ranch home mid-last week from a six-day trip that had his family, Austinites Brian and Samantha Price, anxiously searching on foot. Brian searched between his 24-hour shifts as an ER doctor.“I was panicking because there was 109-degree weather, it was ridiculous, and there was no rain,” Brian said. “I was getting...
AUSTIN, TX
virtualbx.com

New Construction of Benold Middle School – Georgetown ISD (Subbid)

Work includes the construction of new Benold Middle School, approximately 147,750 sf, located in the future Parmer Ranch development with a 1,000 student capacity, two-story structure based on Wagner Middle School. Concrete; masonry; metals; wood, plastics, and composites; thermal and moisture protection; openings; finishes; specialties; equipment; furnishings; special construction; conveying...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KXAN

East Austin neighborhood celebrates completion of 900-foot-long mural

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People gathered in a historic east Austin neighborhood on Sunday to celebrate the completion of a large mural project with a ribbon cutting and block party. The mural project, which highlights the Govalle area’s history and future, is 900 feet long and covers two retaining walls along Bolm Road. It’s the largest art project funded by Austin Public Works Neighborhood Partnering Program to date, Austin Public Works said.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Take a closer look at the Leander, Cedar Park neighborhoods of Caballo Ranch and Bryson

Caballo Ranch is located off Ronald Reagan Boulevard near the border of Cedar Park and Leander. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) As part of Community Impact Newspaper's annual Real Estate Edition, here is a closer look at two neighborhoods in the Leander and Cedar Park area. Some information for this page was provided by Shanan Shepherd of Thrive Realty.
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Round Rock City Council passes resolution to protect, conserve native pollinators

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock City Council has passed a resolution on becoming a pollinator-friendly community through the Bee City USA initiative. Bee City USA provides community affiliates and campuses with a framework to conserve native pollinators by providing a heathy habitat that is rich in various native plants, provides nest sites and is pesticide-free.
ROUND ROCK, TX

