Presidential Election

President Biden comes home from the Middle East to lower approval ratings

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is facing bipartisan criticism after his trip to the Middle East....

Guest
2d ago

He just keeps pushing along policies that no one wants. He ignores the problems that Americans are facing. One track mind, green agenda. He also has dementia. What are people supposed to be happy?

John Gault
2d ago

Biden is a criminal. He is fulfilling the promises Hunter made in exchange for millions of dollars from Russia and China. None of this is an accident or unplanned, even COVID-19 was an attack on the US and a way to shift the political climate of the US. I bet in the next few months Biden will have a Clinton Suicide.

save our country from liberal loons
2d ago

And lower and lower and lower. Sounds like his approval is doing the limbo. Carter set the bar and Joe is under it with miles to spare.

Joe Biden
Adam Schiff
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
Salon

Saudi Arabia's MBS turns the tables on Biden, U.S.: "Remember Abu Ghraib?"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly told President Joe Biden during their meeting in Jeddah Friday that while the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is "regrettable," U.S. hands are not clean and other journalists are killed with impunity.
Fox News

Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
