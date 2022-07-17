ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

July 17, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

pbs.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday on the NewsHour, Extreme temperatures stretched across much of Europe and flooding battered...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 19th)

On tonight’s broadcast: An unbearable heat wave is blazing across the country tonight and records are expected to be broken. Also, the U.K. is logging its highest temperature ever at 104 degrees. At a meeting in Uvalde, Texas last night, parents and students grilled the school board, demanding answers and accountability for the school shooting.July 20, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Ted Cruz confirms he casually went on vacation amid another Texas weather crisis

Texas senator Ted Cruz was rumoured to have escaped yet another weather warning for the Lone Star state after he was spotted flying to the Bahamas.Mr Cruz said Texans should “be prepared and heed local officials’ warnings” on Friday because of a flash flood alert for Houston and the surrounding area. He added in a tweet: “My team and I are closely monitoring the ongoing weather”.Less than 24 hours later however, actor Craig Robinson appeared on The View live from the Bahamas and outed the Texas senator for being on his flight.That meant Mr Cruz was possibly on...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

TIMELINE: Texas elementary school shooting, minute by minute

On May 24, a gunman fatally shot 19 children and two teachers in two adjoining classrooms at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Over an hour passed from the time officers followed the 18-year-old gunman into the school and when they finally entered the fourth-grade classroom where he was holed up and killed him. Meanwhile, students trapped inside repeatedly called 911 and parents outside the school begged officers to go in. Questions continue to swirl about why police armed with rifles and bulletproof shields waited so long. Authorities have given shifting and sometimes contradictory information about what happened and how they responded. The fallout has driven recriminations and rifts between local and state authorities, and angered many who live in the small South Texas city. On July 17, a damning report was released by an investigative committee from the Texas House of Representatives and the city released hours of officers’ body camera footage, further laying bare the chaotic response, which included 376 officers. The findings were the first to criticize both state and federal law enforcement, and not just local authorities, for the bewildering inaction by the heavily armed officers.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy