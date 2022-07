BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — New data shows that the rate of COVID-19 cases and deaths in America’s nursing homes increased in June for the second month in a row. The AARP COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard shoes that as of June 19, 69.9 percent of the residents in Louisiana were fully vaccinated with at least one booster dose and 30.2 percent of the nursing home staff were fully vaccinated with at least one booster dose.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO