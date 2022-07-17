Popularity of E-bikes gearing up tensions on multi-modal paths in The Villages
The popularity of E-Bikes in The Villages is undeniable. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, which for years has worked with bicycle clubs to collect and refurbish old bicycles for charitable redistribution in the community, was recently overwhelmed with donated bicycles, thanks to the E-Bike craze. “I believe that...
The Villages Woodworkers Club wants some trees removed, but is apparently unwilling to share in the costs. The Lady Lake Commission voted 3-1 on Monday night to remove five Live Oak trees that are located along the trail between The Villages Woodshop and the Lady Lake Driving Range on Rolling Acres Road.
The developer of a planned car wash has hit the pause button due to a crowded field in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake Commission was supposed to receive a presentation Monday evening about the proposed car wash planned East Lakeview Street and South U.S. Hwy. 27/441, just behind the existing Super Wash Car Wash. The new structure was going to include a 4,220-square-foot building, 900-square-foot detailing bay and 24 vacuum cleaning spaces.
A Leesburg man was arrested after a pursuit early Saturday morning after his darkly tinted windows aroused the suspicion of law enforcement. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol when he noticed a gray Ford pickup truck with extremely dark tinted windows and Washington license plates. As the deputy followed the truck southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27 he saw the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Kyle Loren Bagley, throw cigarette ashes from the driver’s side window. When the deputy activated his emergency lights, Bagley ignored them. Bagley made a left turn onto Eagles Nest Road, and the deputy activated his siren to get Bagley to stop. Bagley made a hand gesture toward the deputy and kept driving until finally stopping on Skycrest Boulevard, more than a mile from where the deputy originally turned on his emergency lights. The deputy removed Bagley from the truck and placed handcuffs on him.
The closing of the Crystal River Mall has been moved up to Aug. 20, or 10 days earlier than originally planned. Tenants will have until Aug. 24 to vacate the premises. Most of the shopkeepers have already moved out. The mall was practically deserted as of Tuesday morning, with only a handful of stores remaining open.
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Recyclables will not be collected as normal for the next month in the south part of Lake County for the next month, impacting 23,000 customers. Waste Pro is seeing severe staffing shortages after some workers walked off the job in that area, but the company hasn’t said why they walked.
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – If you’re looking for a shelter pet, Lake County is waiving its adoption fees for a limited time. In honor of National Adoption Weekend, the Lake County Animal Shelter announced it will not charge adoption fees Friday to Sunday. [TRENDING: Cities with most expensive...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 is learning more about what’s happening to residents recently displaced from Magic Castle Inn in Kissimmee. Dozens of people in the area who didn’t have enough to pay for an apartment were living in the hotel. But last month, residents were asked to leave after a change in ownership.
Real estate consulting firm RCLCO has released the results of its survey of the top-selling master-planned communities through the first half of 2022 and once again The Villages ranks No. 1. Florida’s Friendliest Hometown has logged an estimated 1,500 sales year to date. Lakewood Ranch in Sarasota claimed the...
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County officials say residents in the unincorporated South Lake County area may experience possible trash collection issues because of staffing shortages with the Solid Waste Department’s trash and recycling collection vendor. Garbage and yard waste will still be collected on the normal day...
Summer in Florida is the time of year when most people notice rising electricity bills. After all, Florida is hot and humid. Therefore, most people resort to adjusting the thermostat and cranking up the air conditioner to get some relief. And as they do, some notice alarming increases in their electric bill. This article will look at electricity rates in Florida, recent price hikes, and how to save money on your utility bill.
ORLANDO, Fla. – A nasty problem in an Orange County neighborhood, where trash is littering the streets for days at a time because the company hired for trash collection is a no-show. People who live in the neighborhood say they have been dealing with this for months and they...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Summer is here, meaning “feels like” temperatures will routinely spike up to 110 degrees in the Orlando area. One of the worst parts of the blazing heat, however, is getting into your car, especially if it's been in the sun for hours. [TRENDING: Cities...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Brightline has plans or is considering a number of train stations in Orlando and beyond. The Miami-based intercity rail company is more than 80% complete...
It was Saturday night July 2, 2022, and my wife and I were attending a small family birthday party, when my cell phone turned to be the object of everyone’s attention. (We all know how that can be.) So, I decided to take the call, and it turned out to be of some family importance.
The Lake County Division of Solid Waste’s vendor for residential trash and recycling collection, Waste Pro, is experiencing severe staffing shortages in the unincorporated South Lake County area and is diligently working to hire and train new staff as quickly as possible. As a result of these challenges, residents...
The Ocala Police Department is proud to introduce K-9 Marshal, its newest addition to the K-9 unit. K-9 Marshal is a hybrid canine – part Belgian Malinois and part German Shepherd. Born in Hungary on October 4, 2020, Marshal was purchased through Southern Coast K9 located in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The irony isn’t lost on some residents of Ocala being kicked out of their homes, so an affordable housing complex for the homeless can be built. Ruth Yamada is one of these people. “And the last thing he said to me when he died is,...
