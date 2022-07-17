ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Popularity of E-bikes gearing up tensions on multi-modal paths in The Villages

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popularity of E-Bikes in The Villages is undeniable. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, which for years has worked with bicycle clubs to collect and refurbish old bicycles for charitable redistribution in the community, was recently overwhelmed with donated bicycles, thanks to the E-Bike craze. “I believe that...

